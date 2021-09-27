September 28, 2021
Hailey Anderson.

The search for a missing Wisconsin woman who had been traveling to Minnesota when she disappeared appears to have ended with a tragic discovery.

The Cumberland Police Department said Hailey Anderson's vehicle was found early Monday near the edge of the Amincon River in Amnicon, Wisconsin, about 20 miles from the Minnesota border and Duluth.

A body, believed to be that of the 42-year-old, was also found nearby. Police said an official identification is pending, but offered its "sincerest condolences" to Anderson's family and friends.

Anderson had been reported missing on Sept. 22, with her mother telling police nobody had heard from her since Sept. 16. Anderson was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, police said, but never made it.

Authorities launched a search effort, asking people to keep an eye out for Anderson and her red Honda CR-V. Cellphone records, obtained via warrant, showed no activity after 11:58 p.m. on Sept. 16. On Sept. 24, authorities searched the last known location for Anderson and her vehicle but found nothing.

Early Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office found her vehicle in the river bank of the Amnicon River, with police saying it appears the car went off Highway 53 and crashed. 

The vehicle's driver — which police believe to be Anderson — was thrown from the vehicle and died. 

The police department said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

