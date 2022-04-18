Authorities ID 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

Authorities have identified the 10-year-old boy who died after being shot in the chest on Friday as Amare Mayberry-Campbell.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of the boy as resulting from a gunshot wound to the chest.

For "manner of death" the medical examiner lists "pending further investigation," with Minneapolis Police Department not having revealed as of yet how Mayberry-Campbell came to be shot.

The original press release said that the 10-year-old was in an apartment in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue with another juvenile family member at the time.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Mayberry-Campbell's aunt, Shakira Campbell, on behalf of his mother, Brea Edwards.

"Our hearts are shattered. Amare meant so much to our family. He was always so full of life that it is hard to believe he is no longer with us physically anymore," she wrote. "My sister Brea Edwards is grieving, raising her remaining children, and helping take care of her family while dealing with this loss."

So far, the fundraising campaign has generated just over $1,200 for the family.