Skip to main content
Authorities identify the 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

Authorities identify the 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.

Amare Mayberry-Campbell

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.

Authorities have identified the 10-year-old boy who died after being shot in the chest on Friday as Amare Mayberry-Campbell.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of the boy as resulting from a gunshot wound to the chest.

For "manner of death" the medical examiner lists "pending further investigation," with Minneapolis Police Department not having revealed as of yet how Mayberry-Campbell came to be shot.

The original press release said that the 10-year-old was in an apartment in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue with another juvenile family member at the time.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Mayberry-Campbell's aunt, Shakira Campbell, on behalf of his mother, Brea Edwards.

"Our hearts are shattered. Amare meant so much to our family. He was always so full of life that it is hard to believe he is no longer with us physically anymore," she wrote. "My sister Brea Edwards is grieving, raising her remaining children, and helping take care of her family while dealing with this loss."

So far, the fundraising campaign has generated just over $1,200 for the family.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Authorities ID 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.

Kandiyohi County Courthouse
MN News

Death of 19-year-old under investigation in Kandiyohi County

It's being treated as a possible overdose death.

Kevin Seifert
TV, Movies and The Arts

Kevin Seifert is named ESPN's new Vikings reporter

He's filling the position vacated by Courtney Cronin.

Maplewood PD
MN News

Civil rights attorneys: Maplewood PD violated kids' rights by detaining them

Nationally-renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump calls Maplewood PD's actions "reprehensible."

46-web-or-mls-3800_W_52nd_St_drone_5_3 - Copy
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

The Minneapolis location is close to 50th and France and Lake Harriet.

spring snow
Minnesota Life

Here's how much April 2022 weather has sucked in Minnesota

The Fourth of July is 77 days away, at which point – as Minnesotans know – summer begins to rapidly end.

dcd0958591da4bc63c1eaab145cb8c863e50c48a-21-large
MN Property

'Welcome to Poundtown': WI home's bedroom sign raises eyebrows online

The property listing was shared by the Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild.

Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis skyline
MN News

Mpls. Parks Superintendent wants to reverse 2020 ruling that cut ties with MPD

Four other law enforcement agencies have declined to staff special events on Minneapolis parkland.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 10.38.02 AM
MN News

Met Council reveals its preferred route for Blue Line light rail extension

The extension will connect downtown Minneapolis with Brooklyn Park.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 18

That's now three straight days of reporting with 800+ new cases.

Mealor at piano
MN Music and Radio

Celebrated composer Paul Mealor to attend performance of his works in Twin Cities

The Royal Wedding composer will workshop with the Twin Cities choir Exultate ahead of the shows.

Road construction
MN Travel

Delays expected as I-94/I-35E work resumes in St. Paul

This is expected to be the final year of construction on the project.

Related

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

10-year-old dies after being shot in chest in downtown apartment

The boy was in the apartment with another child family member.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

Ep9gUdAW4AEIkR4
MN News

2-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon

It's unclear if the shooting was intentional, accidental or self-inflicted.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Screen Shot 2020-09-13 at 6.55.49 PM
MN News

Mother and her 2-year-old daughter found dead at Rochester apartment

Reports say the suspect is still at large.

Joseph McRunnel
MN News

Authorities ID man fatally stabbed at Minneapolis apartment

The 39-year-old's girlfriend is in custody for probable cause murder.

Screen Shot 2019-08-18 at 8.52.15 PM
MN News

Man found dead in south Minneapolis apartment building

The body was found Sunday afternoon just south of downtown.

ambulance
MN News

2-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis

Little has been shared about how the child was shot.