Authorities ID family found frozen to death at MN-Canada border

Skip to main content
Authorities ID family found frozen to death near Minnesota-Canada border

Authorities ID family found frozen to death near Minnesota-Canada border

They're still trying to unravel how they got there and who might have helped them.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

They're still trying to unravel how they got there and who might have helped them.

Canadian authorities have identified the four family members found dead near the Minnesota-Canada border during dangerous winter conditions.

The four victims are all members of the Patel family, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said Thursday. They are:

  • Jagdishkumar Patel, a 39-year-old male
  • Vaishaliben Patel, a 37-year-old female
  • Vihangi Patel, an 11-year-old female
  • Dharmik Patel, a 3-year-old male

All four are Indian nationals, the RCMP said, and arrived in Toronto on Jan. 12, a week prior to their deaths about 40 feet from the border into Minnesota. Authorities have said the family may be victims of human smuggling.

All four died from exposure to the cold, the RCMP confirmed.

Shortly after they were found dead, the U.S. Department of justice charged a Florida man believed to be involved in the operation with human smuggling. Authorities also came across five other Indian nationals, walking in bitterly cold temperatures about a quarter-mile south of the Canadian border. One of them told law enforcement they'd previously been walking with a family of four, but the groups had become separated during the night.

Read more: Florida man charged with human smuggling after 4 found dead, 5 rescued near MN-Canada border

Canadian authorities are still trying to piece together how the Patels got from Toronto to the border.

The four arrived in Emerson, Manitoba — about 6 miles north of the border — on or near Jan. 18, the RCMP said. They don't yet know how the family traveled more than 1,000 miles from Toronto to the small, unincorporated community.

Investigators also said they did not find an abandoned vehicle anywhere on the Canadian side of the border, suggesting the family had been dropped off near the crossing by someone else, who then left the scene.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Royal Canadian Mounted Police maintoba crossing crop
MN News

Authorities ID family found frozen to death at MN-Canada border

They're still trying to unravel how they got there and who might have helped them.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic specialist: 'The omicron surge is not over'

Experts expect a rapid decline over the next month followed a period of calm.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man in stolen Jeep leads police on 110 mph chase

He crashed into a light post near the Capitol and then fled on foot, the complaint says.

kua dog go fund me
MN News

Puppy in back of stolen Audi found, reunited with owner

The 4 1/2-month-old bullmastiff had been missing more than a week.

Fuzzy Gerdes Flickr Franks Diner Kenosha
Bars and Restaurants

WI's best 'hole-in-the-wall' diner is Guy Fieri-approved

Come for the "garbage pile," stay for ... even more breakfast food.

FKISmwPWUAYZJW6
MN Sports

Minnesota's pre-pro women's soccer team unveils name, logo

The new name and look was unveiled after community owners voted on a winner.

fentanyl DEA
MN News

21 people charged in connection to drug trafficking in northern MN

Police say the organization sold more than 10 pounds of heroin and fentanyl in northern Minnesota.

Band Box Diner Courtney Mault Flickr
MN Food & Drink

MN's 'best hole-in-the-wall diner' is, sadly, currently closed

MSN recently published its pick for best diner in each state.

Virginia fire department Facebook Jan 26 2022 apartment evacuation
MN News

MN apartment complex loses heat, nearly 150 residents evacuated

A boiler problem caused the heating issue.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 27

Cases remain very high but hospitalizations have been plateaued for the past week.

state patrol
MN News

Minnesota state trooper injured at crash scene on I-35

The trooper was in his squad when another vehicle struck.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Charges: Man stole thousands from 3 Twin Cities banks

When he was arrested, police found a folding knife on him.

Related

canada bodies found
MN News

Baby, teenager among 4 found dead along MN, Canada border

Authorities believe all four froze to death.

MN News

Family sues after being detained for 10 hours at U.S.-Canada border

The Minnesota couple say they were stopped at gunpoint trying to cross into North Dakota.

canada bodies found 2
MN News

Florida man charged with human smuggling after 4 die, 5 rescued near border

A baby and an teenage boy were among those who were found dead feet from the U.S. border.

MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Northern border with Canada to be closed

There will still be trade traffic allowed through.

mn state capitol january 17 2021
MN News

'Boogaloo Boi' from MN pleads guilty to federal machine gun charges

He also alleged he was helping to plot an attack on the State Capitol.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Authorities ID woman found dead in burning car

The death has been deemed suspicious.

Northwest Angle Canada border
MN News

COVID-19: Canada tightens border restrictions

The northern county has announced additional testing and quarantine requirements as new variants of COVID emerge.

Facebook - Radar Fire July 13 2021 - Minnesota Incident Command System
MN News

Fast-spreading wildfire near Bemidji was 'human-caused,' authorities say

The blaze prompted an evacuation and required fire-suppression help from an airplane.