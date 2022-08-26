Authorities ID girl, 8, stuck and killed while riding bike in Prior Lake

Authorities on Friday identified the child who died after being struck by a pickup truck driver while riding her bike with her mother in Prior Lake this week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Chyanne Aiyana Rios, 8, of Prior Lake, died of blunt force injuries at St. Francis Regional Medical Center on Monday.

The collision happened shortly before 8 p.m. that day at Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.

Police say the driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, cooperated at the scene and was arrested in connection with criminal vehicular homicide.

The suspect was later released from jail.

On Friday, the Scott County Attorney's Office said charges had not been filed and the case is pending further investigation.