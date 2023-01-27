Authorities ID man who died during police standoff in Winsted

A Winsted man who shot two deputies during a standoff earlier this week died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Friday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as 50-year-old Daniel M. Paul.

Paul was found dead after a standoff with authorities on Monday, Jan. 23. Law enforcement had been attempting to serve a warrant related to possession of child pornography.

The BCA said Paul fired at two McLeod County Sheriff's Office deputies, who've been identified as Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz.

Both deputies were struck in their protective gear and neither sustained serious injuries, according to the BCA.

In a news release Friday, the BCA said Paul was in his bedroom and refused to open his door and respond to the search warrant when law enforcement entered his home.

"As Deputy Caturia forced open the door, he was met with gunfire that struck both deputies," the BCA stated. "Caturia drew his department handgun and attempted to return fire, but his weapon did not discharge."

Officers left the home and the standoff continued until Paul was ultimately found dead.

The BCA said investigators recovered two pistols and an assault rifle next to Paul's body.

The agency continues to review body-worn camera footage of the incident, which is expected to be released to the public once the investigation is closed.

"Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the McLeod County Attorney’s Office for review," the agency stated Friday.