Skip to main content
Authorities ID man who died during police standoff in Winsted

Authorities ID man who died during police standoff in Winsted

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

Unsplash

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

A Winsted man who shot two deputies during a standoff earlier this week died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Friday. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as 50-year-old Daniel M. Paul. 

Paul was found dead after a standoff with authorities on Monday, Jan. 23. Law enforcement had been attempting to serve a warrant related to possession of child pornography. 

The BCA said Paul fired at two McLeod County Sheriff's Office deputies, who've been identified as Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz. 

Both deputies were struck in their protective gear and neither sustained serious injuries, according to the BCA. 

In a news release Friday, the BCA said Paul was in his bedroom and refused to open his door and respond to the search warrant when law enforcement entered his home. 

"As Deputy Caturia forced open the door, he was met with gunfire that struck both deputies," the BCA stated. "Caturia drew his department handgun and attempted to return fire, but his weapon did not discharge." 

Officers left the home and the standoff continued until Paul was ultimately found dead. 

The BCA said investigators recovered two pistols and an assault rifle next to Paul's body. 

The agency continues to review body-worn camera footage of the incident, which is expected to be released to the public once the investigation is closed. 

"Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the McLeod County Attorney’s Office for review," the agency stated Friday. 

Next Up

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Authorities ID man who died during police standoff in Winsted

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

1024px-New_Gap_Store
MN Shopping

Gap closes its Mall of America store

Gap says goodbye.

George Floyd, protest
MN News

Twin Cities authorities preparing for community reaction to Tyre Nichols video

The ATF division in St. Paul sent out an alert out of "an abundance of caution."

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 2.12.05 PM
MN Music and Radio

Changes at K102's Chris Carr & Company, with Sam Sansevere joining as co-host

She is the daughter of former KQRS morning show personality Bob Sansevere.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 1.16.21 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure

The distillery set out to infuse the Minneapolis craft cocktail scene with British flavor.

ShutterflyGoogle
MN Business

Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility

The layoffs are expected to impact multiple positions within the company.

millcitymuseum_hr1
MN Travel

Mill City Museum in the running to be named best history museum in the U.S.

The museum offers scenic views of the Mississippi River.

HolmgrenMugRamseyCo
MN News

Man charged with attempted murder of White Bear Lake police officer

Daniel Holmgren Jr., 33, was being served an arrest warrant at the time of the incident.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 1,000-acre Wisconsin resort listed for nearly $4.3M

The lush landscape features a creek and private lake.

school bus
MN News

Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy

Valley Crossing Elementary School urged parents to go over safety information with their children in response to the incident.

basketball unsplash stock
MN Sports

North St. Paul basketball cancels Eden Prairie game after opposing coach's reinstatement

Head Coach Cornelius Gilleylen said he let his players decide amongst themselves.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Education Minnesota has nominated 131 teachers from across the state.

Related

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect dead after standoff in Winsted that saw 2 deputies shot

Police say the two deputies suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police identify 2 deputies shot by suspect in Winsted, Minnesota

The BCA is still investigating the incident.

police tape
MN News

Assault charges filed against Red Wing man shot by deputy

The reportedly suicidal man crashed his van into a power pole before he allegedly began chasing a deputy at the scene.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA releases update on fatal Minneapolis police shooting

Authorities confirm two officers discharged their firearms.

police lights
MN News

Carver man charged after standoff with police in Prior Lake

The man had been fleeing from police when he allegedly broke into a home and the standoff ensued.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies police snipers in fatal shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg

Search warrants have revealed more details about the Thursday shooting.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

Authorities ID man shot dead by police in Chisholm, officers who fired

The Minnesota BCA claims that the 38-year-old came out of a house with knives in his hand.