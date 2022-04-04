Skip to main content
Authorities ID man whose body was found in Apple Valley pond

The discovery was made Friday lunchtime.

Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in an Apple Valley pond on Friday.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that the body of Lawrence Peltier, 66, of Lakeville, was found in a pond adjacent to Galaxie Park.

At this time, it's not clear how Peltier died, but the sheriff's office says that foul play is not suspected.

The body was found around noon Friday, and the discovery was reported to police by a passerby.

The investigation continues, with no further information set to be released until it's completed.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Peltier," Sheriff Tim Leslie said in a press release.

