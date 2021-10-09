Authorities ID teen bystander killed during Minneapolis shootout

She was riding her scooter with her girlfriend at the time.

The young woman killed as a result of a Minneapolis shootout this week has been identified as 18-year-old Autumn Rose Merrick, a recent high school graduate.

The incident happened late Wednesday night when two cars in a rolling gun battle crashed near the intersection of 5th St N and 6th Ave N. — where Merrick was riding her scooter with her girlfriend at the time.

One of the vehicles ended up on the sidewalk and struck Merrick. She died at the scene.

In its autopsy report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office specified her cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

"Multiple" adult males were taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries, Minneapolis police said the next day. Their wounds appear to be the result of the crash.

As of the latest information from police, no one has been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been launched on behalf of Merrick's family. So far, it's raised nearly $7,000 of a $50,000 goal.

According to the GoFundMe, she had "just stopped to grab a blue slushy and snacks after a long day of work" and was on her way home with her girlfriend when she was killed.

Having just graduated high school in June, Merrick was one of the founders of Green Garden Bakery, a youth-run business selling vegetable-based desserts in north Minneapolis.

She was also "an amazing big sister" to her five younger siblings, the page says.

"Everyone loved her sweet smile, loud personality, and over sized glasses. She made everyone's day better just with her presence. It's unimaginable how much she will be missed."