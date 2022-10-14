Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport

A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m.

The Highlander then left the road and hit the inside of a bridge before coming to a stop against the cable barrier.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed in the crash. Airport police and fire crews, as well as Allina medics, responded to the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Patrick James Gilligan, 82, of Bloomington by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.