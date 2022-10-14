Skip to main content
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport

Patrick James Gilligan, 82, of Bloomington was killed in the crash.

MN 511

Patrick James Gilligan, 82, of Bloomington was killed in the crash.

A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m.

The Highlander then left the road and hit the inside of a bridge before coming to a stop against the cable barrier.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed in the crash. Airport police and fire crews, as well as Allina medics, responded to the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Patrick James Gilligan, 82, of Bloomington by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 8.10.47 AM
MN News

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport

Patrick James Gilligan, 82, of Bloomington was killed in the crash.

first snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities, greater Minnesota wakes to first snow of the season

Accumulations in northern Minnesota are being measured in inches.

0ak-VB9I
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: New renderings show plans for MN's World's Fair bid

The Expo would establish a permanent hub for wellness and innovation near Mall of America.

court room
MN News

First guilty pleas made in Feeding Our Future fraud case

A total of 49 people are facing charges.

SuspectsWantedMpls
MN News

Effort to find fatal shooting suspects seen throwing victim out of SUV

The incident happened on Oct. 3.

ingraham_headshot
MN News

Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis

The former Washington Post writer famously moved to northwestern Minnesota after insulting it.

Missing nicollet man
MN News

Authorities issue new picture of bicyclist missing almost 2 weeks

The man has been missing since Sept. 30.

image
MN Business

State settles with Andersen Corp. over treatment of disabled job applicant

The company will be monitored to ensure compliance with the agreement.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 11.50.28 AM
MN Weird

Fat Bear Week organizer deems MN bear 'a real chubby champ'

Meet one of the "chonkers of the Northwoods."

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.11.42 AM
MN News

Family of U of M grad in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

The family Kyle Wong hopes to have him transferred to a facility in Colorado after an August hit-and-run.

basketball unsplash stock
MN Sports

After dropping youth sports fees, St. Paul sees big rise in participation

Kids ages 9-18 won't need to pay any fees in the city for the next three years.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 7.12.38 AM
MN News

After Minnesotan on scooter killed by drunk-driver, Indiana city restricts scooters

A suspected drunk driver hit the 20-year-old last month.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 2.14.46 PM
MN News

Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Chanhassen

A crash investigation was reported by the State Patrol just after 2 p.m.

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN News

21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

Authorities believe speed and weather conditions factored in the crash.

MN News

Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Corcoran

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash involving 18-year-old in western Minnesota

The 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Propeller plane
MN News

Pilot airlifted after plane crashes near Granite Falls Airport

The crash happened approximately two hours west of the Twin Cities.

ambulance
MN News

Driver ejected in fatal crash on Shepard Road in St. Paul

The driver of a Dodge Ram was ejected and died at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

The robberies happened in Bloomington.