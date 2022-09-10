Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings

Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota.

Durr died at Hennepin County Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

It was one of three shootings in the city that night, with one of the others seeing four people shot – one fatally – when a fight that started inside Bullwinkle's Saloon in south Minneapolis moved outside, and ended in gunfire.

Killed in that shooting was Cortez Maurice Crumble, 34, of Brooklyn Park.

The medical examiner says Crumble also died at Hennepin County Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have yet been made in either incident.