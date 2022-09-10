Skip to main content
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings

Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings

Three more people were injured in the shooting, one critically.

Google Streetview

Three more people were injured in the shooting, one critically.

Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota.

Durr died at Hennepin County Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

It was one of three shootings in the city that night, with one of the others seeing four people shot – one fatally – when a fight that started inside Bullwinkle's Saloon in south Minneapolis moved outside, and ended in gunfire.

Killed in that shooting was Cortez Maurice Crumble, 34, of Brooklyn Park.

The medical examiner says Crumble also died at Hennepin County Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have yet been made in either incident.

Next Up

Bullwinkle's Saloon
MN News

Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings

Three more people were injured in the shooting, one critically.

unsplash - water close-up
Minnesota Life

MN lake among 650 natural features renamed to remove derogatory term

The lake's new name is Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.

Screen Shot 2022-09-10 at 9.09.05 AM
MN News

Officials investigating after car found in Murray County lake

A fisherman first reported finding a car in Lake Sarah on Monday.

JAR red
MN News

New fungal disease threatening apple, juniper trees found in the Twin Cities

Japanese apple rust has not previously been found in Minnesota.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

It came just 24 hours one was killed and three injured in gunfire at Bullwinkle's Saloon.

image
Minnesota Life

New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

The venue will hold up to 450 guests.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Corrections officer pleads guilty to distributing meth inside Stillwater prison

The 24-year-old woman admitted to bringing packages of narcotics to an inmate.

Summit Brewery
MN News

Man wins $56M payout for burns sustained while working for Summit Brewing

The man suffered third-degree burns on over 40% of his body, according to the lawsuit.

Antonio Wright
MN News

Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul

The suspect was arrested Wednesday in Chicago.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 2.37.49 PM
MN News

2 people arrested in St. Cloud mosque burglary

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Great Horned Owl.
Minnesota Life

Great horned owl's death marks the first from avian flu since July

Few cases have been detected in raptors in Minnesota since late May.

image
MN News

St. Paul business owners sue to block construction of new day shelter

The plaintiffs allege the shelter will attract "lawlessness."

Related

900 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

2 victims identified in double-fatal north Minneapolis shooting

A 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were identified as the people who died at the scene this past weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Authorities ID 10-year-old boy shot dead in Minneapolis apartment

It's still not clear if the shot was accidental or intentional.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Food & Drink

Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis

The owner of the chain says 'the road to a prosperous Minneapolis was longer than we had hoped.'

Joseph McRunnel
MN News

Authorities ID man fatally stabbed at Minneapolis apartment

The 39-year-old's girlfriend is in custody for probable cause murder.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis woman claims self-defense in fatal shooting of man

She says the man broke into her garage, a search warrant application states.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."