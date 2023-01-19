Skip to main content
Authorities identify 15-year-old killed in north Minneapolis shooting

The boy was a high school freshman.

Pixabay

Authorities have identified the 15-year-old boy who died in north Minneapolis last week after apparently being shot while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy died of a gunshot wound the chest. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide. 

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. 

At the scene, officers found a vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier that day, crashed in a snowbank. 

Police said Dwayne was in the driver's seat, suffering a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. 

Two other youths were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but were uninjured. 

Police believe the shooting happened nearby in the 3800 block of Dupont Avenue. At 6:24 p.m., a ShotSpotter in the area recorded 14 shots. 

According to a fundraiser on social media, Dwayne was a freshman at Patrick Henry High School. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

