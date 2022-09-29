Skip to main content
Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul

A Stillwater man has been identified as the construction worker killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in downtown St. Paul. 

The St. Paul Police Department on Thursday identified the victim as 61-year-old Peter M. Davis, who had recently retired from St. Paul Regional Water Services after a 44-year career.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Peter Davis," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. "He was innovative, kind, and committed to delivering the very best service possible. My condolences go to Pete’s family and all of those who cherish him."

Th department said it responded to a fatal construction crash near East 7th St. and Wabasha Ave. N. at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Preliminary information from authorities stated Davis was struck by a work truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators do not believe impairment or criminal intent played a role. 

It's not known at this time what company Davis was working for when the incident happened.

"The department and the city mourn this tragic loss of life in Saint Paul," Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesperson, said Thursday, adding the investigation is ingoing. 

Davis' death marks the third construction site fatality within the city this year. In June, two construction workers were killed when a trench collapsed at a work site in Highland Park

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

