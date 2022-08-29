Authorities identify man standing on tracks, killed by Amtrak

Authorities have identified the man fatally struck by an Amtrak train near Clear Lake, Minnesota last week.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey J. Grewell, 48, of St. Cloud was standing on the tracks when he was killed by the eastbound train around 9 a.m. Friday morning near 97th Street.

An Amtrak spokesperson said there were no injuries to the crew or passengers aboard the Nos. 8 and 28 combination Empire Builder train, which was delayed for hour two hours while investigators worked at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.