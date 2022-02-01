Authorities identify man who died following fight in Fridley
Authorities have identified the man killed following a fight in Fridley on Sunday.
Joseph Darrell Skogen, 45, of Coon Rapids, died after the reported fight on the 6300 block of Pierce Street Northeast at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures upon arriving, but Skogen was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 42-year-old man from Fridley has been arrested and is being held on probable cause 2nd-degree manslaughter charges.
As of Tuesday morning, he has not yet been formally charged.
The case remains under investigation.