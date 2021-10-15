Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver who ran red light

A fundraiser was created to support the family after the "sudden and senseless loss."

Authorities identified the woman killed by a hit-and-run driver as she was crossing the street in Minneapolis this week as 70-year-old Rosie L. Means.

Means, who lived in Minneapolis, was on a mobility scooter in north Minneapolis, attempting to cross West Broadway on a green light around 2:25 p.m., police said.

While doing so, a driver in a Jeep, heading west on West Broadway, blew the red light and crashed into Means, police said. She was thrown on to the road by the impact and the scooter was destroyed.

She was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where she as pronounced dead just after 3:15 p.m. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Friday identified Means and said she died of multiple blunt force injuries.

A friend started a Go Fund Me Friday, hoping to raise money to support the family, describing the "sudden and senseless loss" they now face.

"These funds will be used to cover any costs associated related to the tragedy, such as cremation, memorial, personal care and support [her daughter], etc," the fundraiser says.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Cameron Bendson this week with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with Means' death. The morning after the wreck, they found the suspect vehicle crashed on Highway 100, with the interior ablaze, charges say.

Bendson was arrested that afternoon. He made his first court appearance Friday afternoon. An omnibus hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 8.