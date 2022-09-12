Authorities investigate death of 19-year-old near Brainerd

Authorities in Crow Wing County are investigating after a 19-year-old man died over the weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 9 a.m. Sunday morning to a property in Long Lake Township on reports of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing.

Deputies and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities on Monday identified the man as Wyatt John Herron.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office has given limited details as to the nature of the teen's death, including whether or not it's being considered suspicious.