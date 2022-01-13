Skip to main content
Authorities investigating after missing Fargo teen located in Minnesota

Authorities investigating after missing Fargo teen located in Minnesota

The 14-year-old was found safe after leaving a family member's home Sunday evening.

Cass County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

The 14-year-old was found safe after leaving a family member's home Sunday evening.

A 14-year-old Fargo girl reported missing earlier this week has been located in Minnesota.

The Cass County, North Dakota, Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help finding McKenzie Harris, who left a family member's residence Sunday evening and did not return.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said McKenzie had been found by a Minnesota law enforcement agency. The sheriff's office did not specify which agency located the teen, where she was found or the circumstances.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it is working with the neighboring agency to get the teen safely back to North Dakota.

The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing, the sheriff's office added, with law enforcement still "work[ing] through the details of the case."

"We would like to thank the public and area law enforcement for their continued efforts in safely locating McKenzie," the sheriff's office added.

Next Up

Cass County sheriff north dakota squad facebook
MN News

Authorities investigating after missing Fargo teen located in MN

The 14-year-old was found safe after leaving a family member's home Sunday evening.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Power cut in St. Louis Co. after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

The woman driving the snowmobile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Byron Leftwich
MN Vikings

Leftwich, Moore and Hackett check boxes for Vikings head coaching position

The Vikings have a ton of candidates to consider for head coach but three in particular stand out

Zygi Wilf, Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Coller: Vikings have a chance to put recent history behind them quickly

The new GM and coach will have an opportunity to look at the big picture, rather than swinging for the fence the way Spielman and Zimmer did in an effort to keep their jobs.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued in Minnesota ahead of Friday snow

It looks like there will be a sharp cutoff near the metro, so don't be shocked if the Twin Cities winds up with very little snow.

snow plow msp airport
MN News

MSP Airport snowplow drivers push ahead with strike plans

This comes amid stalled contract negotiations with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

police lights
MN News

Carjacking reported in Woodbury; attempted carjacking in Edina

In both instances, women were exiting their vehicles when the suspects approached.

E.J. Stephens
MN Gophers

Michigan State denies Gophers' upset bid

Joey Hauser's last-second lay-up handed Minnesota its fourth straight loss.

Kene Nwangwu
MN Vikings

Nwangwu, Kendricks named to All-Pro Team; Jefferson snubbed

Jefferson tweeted "help me understand."

unsplash online learning child student
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis schools go to online learning for 2 weeks amid staff shortage

The online learning period starts Friday and will run for two weeks.

pexels bar face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Twin Cities requiring diners show vax proof?

Starting next week, indoor diners in the Twin Cities will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Daycare child care
MN Coronavirus

MN child care providers will no longer need to quarantine kids, staff exposed to COVID

The state has loosened the rule that previously required exposed staff and children to quarantine.

Related

Arthur Kollie
MN News

Man pleads guilty to brutal murder of 14-year-old girl in Fargo

The 14-year-old girl was the victim of a random attack outside a Fargo strip mall.

MN News

Missing teen found safe, Chisago County authorities say

Update: Authorities say the teen has been located and is safe.

Connor Carlson
MN News

Sheriff: Teen missing for weeks may still be in Chisago County

The 15-year-old ran away from home in early October.

Screen Shot 2019-09-16 at 8.44.32 AM
MN News

Authorities searching for teen reportedly swept away in Redwood River

The 16-year-old was swimming with friends on Sunday.

MN News

Police ask for help locating 2 teens missing from Bemidji

The teens are ages 15 and 17, respectively.

becker missing person
MN News

Update: Missing 82-year-old man found safe

He was last seen Sunday and did not return home. He was found safe on Monday.

Jacob Danielson
MN News

Sheriff fires deputy who drove drunk, cites 'repeated' policy violations

Danielson was driving his personal vehicle and there were two children in the car at the time of the crash

police lights
MN News

Update: Moorhead teen found safe in Fargo

The city's police department provided an update Friday.