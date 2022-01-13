Authorities investigating after missing Fargo teen located in MN

A 14-year-old Fargo girl reported missing earlier this week has been located in Minnesota.

The Cass County, North Dakota, Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help finding McKenzie Harris, who left a family member's residence Sunday evening and did not return.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said McKenzie had been found by a Minnesota law enforcement agency. The sheriff's office did not specify which agency located the teen, where she was found or the circumstances.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it is working with the neighboring agency to get the teen safely back to North Dakota.

The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing, the sheriff's office added, with law enforcement still "work[ing] through the details of the case."

"We would like to thank the public and area law enforcement for their continued efforts in safely locating McKenzie," the sheriff's office added.