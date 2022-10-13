Authorities issue new picture of bicyclist missing almost 2 weeks

Police in the Nicollet County area have released a new picture of a man who has been missing since late September.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said they are still trying to find 28-year-old Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, of Nicollet, who hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30.

Authorities originally put out an appeal on Monday.

He was last seen riding his black electric bicycle near Nicollet, wearing a lime green sweatshirt, black pants and a green hat while carrying a backpack (as pictured above).

Nicollet County Sheriff's Office

Jeffrey is described as a white man, 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members continue to be worried for Jeffrey's welfare as he doesn't have his medication with him.

If anyone has any information on the man's whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-931-1570.