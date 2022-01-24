Authorities now looking into MN lawmaker's report of assault

Skip to main content
Authorities now looking into Minnesota lawmaker's report of assault at public event

Video shows Rep. Nolan West being grabbed and pushed out of a public event.

Michael Brodkorb, Twitter

City authorities are now looking into a Minnesota lawmaker's report that he was physically thrown out of a public event.

Rep. Nolan West, a Republican from Blaine, took to Facebook last week to say he'd been "assaulted" while trying to attend an event at the Blaine VFW. The Thursday meeting by activist group Action 4 Liberty MN was billed as a "patriot meetup and caucus training" that was for the "general public."

Read more: Minnesota lawmaker says he was 'assaulted' at activist group's public meeting

As West entered, he said a man approached and told him to leave. As the lawmakers tells it: "[The man] attacked me and grabbed my arm with both hands and yanked me out of the room, and slammed the door."

Video that appears to offer a glimpse of the incident was shared to Twitter by Michael Brodkorb, former Minnesota Republican Party Deputy Chair.

On Monday, West announced through a media statement that he was pursuing charges against the individual who "physically accosted" him.

The Blaine Police Department sent a copy of the redacted incident report to Bring Me The News, showing it was made just after 5 p.m. Friday. Most of the information is blacked out. However, it shows police investigated suspected "disorderly conduct" following a report of "an adult male physically removing another male from a political event at the VFW" Thursday evening. 

Rep. Nolan West.

Police have referred the case to the city attorney for review. The disorderly conduct offense is listed as a misdemeanor.

"I was stunned and appalled at this despicable behavior from an individual I had never met," West said in Monday's statement, later continuing: "My hope is these charges will deter future politically motivated violence, that has become all too common in today's political climate."

Action 4 Liberty, in a statement to Bring Me The News last week, said West became "disruptive" after being asked to leave. The lawmaker denied that characterization Monday, saying video shows "the event running smoothly prior to the attack."

