SPPD says it has found the woman who randomly shot at cars

December 16, 2021
Authorities say they've found the woman who randomly shot at cars in St. Paul, Maplewood
She's been charged with four counts of second-degree assault.
St. Paul PD

A woman accused of randomly shooting at motorists in St. Paul and Maplewood has been arrested and charged. 

Latoya Weston, 44, of West St. Paul, was charged with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on Wednesday, the St. Paul Police Department said. 

The St. Paul Police Department last week asked for the public's help identifying a woman who was randomly shooting at vehicles.

"We appreciate everyone who shared out tweets and called with tips, two of which turned out to be spot-on. Together, we're making our city safer for everyone," the SPPD said in a tweet. 

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the area of John Ireland Boulevard and Marshall Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 19, where they met with a 21-year-old woman who was driving with her 14-year-old sister, as well as a 1-year-old and 2-year-old. 

The victim said a white BMW was traveling slowly in front of them near Dale Avenue and University Street. They both turned southbound onto Marion Street and she passed the BMW. The woman who was driving yelled at them and then fired shots, charges said. 

There was a bullet hole through the victim's passenger-side window, and the windshield appeared to have been struck by two rounds, the complaint said. 

Police then shared photos of the vehicle and suspect, at which point she was identified as Weston, also known as Latoya Nicole Palmer. She's the registered owner of a white BMW, charges said. 

Weston is also accused of a similar incident in Maplewood. According to charges, in July 2021, the same white BMW was involved in an incident in which a driver shot into a stranger's vehicle. 

And in 2019, Weston reported to St. Paul police that a driver had followed her for about 20 minutes and she threw a brick at the driver, claiming the driver struck her vehicle with a bat. 

Weston was arrested on Dec. 14 but she declined to give a statement, charges said. Her home was searched and police found a box for a .38 automatic handgun in the bedroom closet. 

 

