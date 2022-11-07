Skip to main content
Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a teenager who called authorities and asked for help this morning, but reportedly changed his mind and didn't show up to an arranged meeting. 

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said the teenager, who they identified as Allen, called the around 8 a.m. and "asked for help." 

"Our deputies made arrangements to meet him — but Allen changed his mind and didn't show up," the agency shared. "Since then, Allen has made concerning comments to our deputies." 

The Sheriff's Office said around noon that investigators were in the area of Wyncrest Court in Arden Hills, where Allen was believed to be, but deputies were unable to find him. 

"If you've seen him or know where he is, please call 911 right away so we can connect him with resources and support," the agency wrote. 

