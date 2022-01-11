Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who left a family member's home Sunday and hasn't returned since.

McKenzie Harris left the north Fargo home around 6 p.m., the Cass County North Dakota Sheriff's Office said. The teen has been in contact with a family member since that time — however, they don't know where she is or who she might be with.

The sheriff's office said it's possible she is with friends or acquaintances in the Fargo area, but they aren't sure.

She's described as about 5-foot-5 with hazel eyes and blonde hair. When last seen Sunday evening she was wearing black leggings and a white windbreaker.

Anyone who knows where McKenzie might be is asked to call Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 701-241-5800.