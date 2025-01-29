Authorities searching for missing St. Cloud teenager last seen Dec. 11

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Authorities in St. Cloud are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen seven weeks ago.

In an alert Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Sulaih Ayanna Brook Netzer was last seen Dec. 11 wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings and white and blue Nike Air Max shoes.

Authorities have not shared information indicating where she was last seen, or where she might've been headed.

Sulaih Ayanna Brook Netzer via Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

According to the BCA alert, Netzer is 5'4" and weights 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact St. Cloud Police at 320-345-4444.