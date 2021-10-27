Police searching for man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

October 27, 2021
Authorities searching for Moorhead man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

The man approached the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, the charges state.
moorhead police

Authorities are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and forcing her to drive to an ATM.

A criminal complaint filed against Sharmake M. Abdullahi Monday charges him with multiple felony counts in connection with the Oct. 19 incident, including kidnapping to facilitate a felony and first-degree aggravated robbery. 

According to the charges, the 30-year-old Moorhead man approached the victim's car as she was stopped on University Avenue in Fargo that morning. Abdullahi tapped on her window and she rolled it down, at which point he pointed a gun at her and told her to unlock the vehicle, the charges state.

She did unlock the vehicle, with Abdullahi getting in and ordering her to drive to a Gate City Bank in Moorhead, saying he needed money for rent. On the way, Abdullahi rifled through the woman's wallet, the criminal complaint states.

At the bank, the woman wasn't able to take cash from the ATM, so Abdullahi told her to drive away as he continued to point a gun at her hip.

The woman then chose to pull over and told him, "You can kill me here." Abdullahi, prosecutors allege, said he didn't want to shoot her and got out of the car. But while doing so, he took the woman's phone and driver's license, then threatened to find and kill her if she spoke to authorities about what had happened.

The woman then called police, and officers showed up to the bank just before 11:15 a.m., describing the victim as "frantic."

Police knew Abdullahi through previous investigations, and were also able to use surveillance video to help identify him as the suspect in this incident, the complaint says.

Abdullahi was charged via a warrant, with authorities so far unable to locate him. He was not listed as in custody on the Clay County, Minnesota, jail roster as of Wednesday morning.

In addition to the kidnapping and assault charges, he is accused of threats of violence and theft.

