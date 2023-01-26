Authorities seek answers after dog found shot near Garfield, Minnesota

A dog is being cared for at a local veterinary clinic after being found shot Wednesday afternoon near Garfield, Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the dog's owner is unknown and there are no suspects in the investigation.

Courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The injured pup was found west of town near the area of County Road 56, according to authorities.

"The dog is at a local veterinary clinic at this time and we’re asking for the public’s help in reuniting this pup with its owner," the Sheriff's Office shared Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident or potential owner is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.