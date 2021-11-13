Authorities seek help identifying pregnant woman found dead in Minneapolis

A pregnant woman was found dead Nov. 8 on the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is asking the public for help identifying the woman.

According a press release from the medical examiner, the woman was found dead just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a building that is located five blocks east of Bde Maka Ska near the Ecco and South Uptown neighborhoods.

She is described as being approximately 5'0'' and 125 pounds. She "appears" to be Caucasian and had a hoop earring in her right ear and a thin rod piece of jewelry in her belly button piercing. She was also wearing a white metal ring with a white stone on her right hand.

The medical examiner says the woman was "likely in her third trimester."

Her cause and manner of death are under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help identity the woman is asked to contact the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at 612-215-6500. Callers should ask to speak with an investigator.