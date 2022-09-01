Avian flu found in Meeker Co. turkey flock, officials warn of possible spread

Skip to main content
Avian flu found in Meeker County turkey flock, officials warn of possible spread

Avian flu found in Meeker County turkey flock, officials warn of possible spread

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was first reported in the state last spring.

Pixabay

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was first reported in the state last spring.

A highly contagious form of avian flu has been confirmed in a Meeker County commercial turkey flock, and state officials are preparing for a resurgence of the disease.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in a Meeker County commercial turkey flock after testing Tuesday.

The birds were tested after the farm reported a higher mortality rate last weekend. They have since been quarantined and later killed to prevent the spread of the disease. Poultry from the infected flock will not enter the food system, according to the announcement.

The disease is not a threat to the public, and MBAH says poultry and eggs are still safe to eat with proper cleaning and cooking measures.

HPAI was first reported in Minnesota last spring. It was brought to the state by wild birds forced to stay in the area for longer than normal thanks to unusual weather, according to KARE 11.

“While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring,” said MBAH Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss in a statement.

“HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds.”

A 10-kilometer area around the Meeker County farm was established by MBAH to monitor any possible spread of the disease. All commercial flocks in the area have been quarantined and will go through routine surveillance.

MBAH advises flock owners to monitor flocks for possible infection and review biosecurity measures. Along with increased mortality, a drop in water consumption is another sign of an infected flock. 

Minnesota is the largest producer of turkeys in the United States, raising 40-42 million annually, and generating more than $1 billion for the economy.

Next Up

wild-turkey-956713_1280
MN News

Avian flu found in Meeker Co. turkey flock, officials warn of possible spread

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was first reported in the state last spring.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.

State Fair best
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair reveals its '2022 Best Awards'

There was a spot on the list for Rick's Pizza, whose Pickle Pizza has taken the fair by storm.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.12.21 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley

The new destination will open next summer.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 8.51.26 AM
MN News

Minnesota nurses to strike for 3 days at 15 hospitals

The hospitals are in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports area.

Fire
MN News

Body found after camper fire near Cass Lake; woman arrested

The camper caught fire at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Total Wine Bloomington
MN Shopping

Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday

The liquor superstore chain's arrival in the Twin Cities has impacted independent and municipal retailers.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 7.33.20 AM
MN News

Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night

The victim was found in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave..

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 7.17.30 AM
MN News

Man missing after getting separated from group at State Fair

Brian L. Nienstadt was at the State Fair Wednesday and is now missing.

Ashley Amland
MN News

Woman killed in rideshare crash was visiting home from New York

Tributes have been paid to Ashley Amland, who was killed in the Aug. 7 crash.

301001773_2932079620272162_6585193016576757558_n
MN Food & Drink

After Mankato teardown, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in MN

When was the last time you ate there?

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 4.03.34 PM
MN News

Charges: Infant kidnapped during visitation at Shakopee government center

The child and woman were found Wednesday in Wisconsin.

Related

Wild fox.
MN News

Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for highly contagious avian flu

This is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a wild mammal in the state, the Department of Natural Resources said.

MN News

Avian flu found on another 8 MN turkey farms, more than 500,000 birds die

MN News

Body found on side of road in Meeker County

A death investigation has been launched by the sheriff's office.

avian influenza
MN News

More than 1 million birds affected as avian influenza spreads in Minnesota

More than 9 million birds were euthanized during the 2015 outbreak in Minnesota.

MN News

40 countries ban Minnesota poultry imports after bird flu discovery

avian influenza
MN News

Minnesota up to 13 poultry flocks infected with avian influenza

It means more than 581,000 birds will be killed.

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

MN News

Report: Bird flu likely airborne, but farms could be doing more to prevent it