Avian flu found in Meeker Co. turkey flock, officials warn of possible spread

A highly contagious form of avian flu has been confirmed in a Meeker County commercial turkey flock, and state officials are preparing for a resurgence of the disease.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in a Meeker County commercial turkey flock after testing Tuesday.

The birds were tested after the farm reported a higher mortality rate last weekend. They have since been quarantined and later killed to prevent the spread of the disease. Poultry from the infected flock will not enter the food system, according to the announcement.

The disease is not a threat to the public, and MBAH says poultry and eggs are still safe to eat with proper cleaning and cooking measures.

HPAI was first reported in Minnesota last spring. It was brought to the state by wild birds forced to stay in the area for longer than normal thanks to unusual weather, according to KARE 11.

“While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring,” said MBAH Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss in a statement.

“HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds.”

A 10-kilometer area around the Meeker County farm was established by MBAH to monitor any possible spread of the disease. All commercial flocks in the area have been quarantined and will go through routine surveillance.

MBAH advises flock owners to monitor flocks for possible infection and review biosecurity measures. Along with increased mortality, a drop in water consumption is another sign of an infected flock.

Minnesota is the largest producer of turkeys in the United States, raising 40-42 million annually, and generating more than $1 billion for the economy.