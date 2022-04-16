Aviation company owner dies after accident at Waseca Airport

The owner of the aviation company that operates Waseca Municipal Airport has died after being involved in an accident at the facility.

The Waseca Police Department says responders were called to the airport 35493 110th Street at 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning on the report, whey they found a man with serious injuries from which he later died at a hospital.

The victim has subsequently been identified by the community as Maynard Stensrud, 67, the owner of Stensrud Aviation, the company contracted by the City of Waseca to be the fixed base operator of the airport, providing "fuel sales, general aviation maintenance, flight instruction, and aircraft rental services."

At this time, it's not been made clear how his injuries were caused, but the police department says the incident "did not involve an aircraft and there is no threat to public safety at this time."

According to his obituary, Stensrud worked in aviation for 40 years, more than 30 of which were as owner of Stensrud Aviation, and "loved the independence and solitude his life’s work afforded."

"Even more, he loved all the people he got to know who came through what his grandkids call 'Papa’s House.' The relationships he developed through the airport were one of his life’s greatest joys," it says.

The obituary notes that Stensrud was a former football player for Iowa State.

The obituary continues: "It is with God that all things began and ended for Maynard. Love of people endured throughout his entire life, a product of the overflowing love God had graciously given to him. This love bore itself out in one of his greatest joys. For over twenty years, Maynard regularly traveled to west Africa to serve as a mechanic for Serving in Missions."

Among those paying tribute is the Waseca Chamber of Commerce, who passed on condolences to Stensrud's wife, Sara, to whom he was married for more than 40 years.

