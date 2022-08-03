Skip to main content
Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

The officer who shot the man has also been identified by the BCA.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

The officer who shot the man has also been identified by the BCA.

A man who was shot and killed by police in Rochester after he was allegedly wielding an ax has been identified.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso after an officer fired his weapon at him during a traffic stop this past weekend

In addition, the BCA also identified Michael Bottcher as the cop who shot Hippler. He is on administrative leave and the case remains under investigation. Bottcher has been with the department for just over a year and previously worked for a different agency.

The Rochester Police Department said Hippler was involved in a robbery that took place at a business around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of Broadway Ave. S. Police described him as a white man who broke into the business with an ax, stole money and fled in a van.

Police spotted the van around 12:45 a.m. and pulled Hippler over on Hwy. 63 just south of the Hwy. 52 overpass, at which point police said "the suspect got out of the vehicle with an ax and charged toward the officer."

Bottcher shot the suspect, who died from his injuries despite attempts to save his life, authorities said.

The BCA recovered an ax and a knife at the scene. The agency also said body cameras captured the incident and will be released once the case has been closed.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

The officer who shot the man has also been identified by the BCA.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 11.54.47 AM
MN News

What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report

The Fox News host used 2019 homicide stats in an attempt to validate her claim that Minneapolis is "still suffering" from the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

summer-lakes-beverage
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair to feature over 40 new beverages in 2022

Slushies, seltzers, beers — oh my!

image
MN News

City officials eye purchase of longtime downtown Savage hotel

The highway-side hotel is on the market.

ambulance
MN News

Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash

Four Corvettes were grouped together in Chisago County when the crash happened July 30.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot inside tent in south Minneapolis

It was the second homicide of the day in Minneapolis.

2NewVendorsSteakCheeseCurdsStateFair
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair adds 2 new food vendors

The fair will feature 38 new foods and 10 new vendors in 2022.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 7.58.19 AM
MN News

Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis

Police believe the victim and person of interest "may have known each other."

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees

Hutchinson wins the title for more uncomfortable place in the state on Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home

A couple inside the home fled out window when the shots rang out.

keith ellison
MN News

Ellison joins nationwide effort to investigate robocalls

Imagine a world without robocalls...

police lights
MN News

Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The standoff has been active since Monday evening.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police: Ax-wielding robbery suspect fatally shot by cop in Rochester

The suspect allegedly charged at an officer with an ax.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
MN News

Man fatally shot by police in Olivia identified; no bodycam footage

The officer who shot him has also been identified.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

rochester carjacking suspect
MN News

Rochester police seek suspect in attempted carjacking

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

BCA: Man with 'replica gun' shot by police in Willmar

A 911 caller reportedly told police the man was threatening a probation officer.

joseph heroff
MN News

Man charged in chase that ended with police fatally shooting suspect

The suspect who was shot has also been identified.

Image from iOS (86)
MN News

Man fatally shot by police in Robbinsdale is identified

The 47-year-old charged officers with a knife, police said.