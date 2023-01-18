Skip to main content
Baby born after mother fatally shot in Lakeville has died

Baby born after mother fatally shot in Lakeville has died

The boy died late Tuesday, according to police.

Kyla O'Neal. Courtesy of GoFundMe.

The boy died late Tuesday, according to police.

A boy born after his mother was fatally shot outside the Amazon facility in Lakeville earlier this month has died, according to police. 

"This is a very unfortunate development and certainly adds another layer to an already tragic incident," Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson stated Wednesday. 

"We’re proud of all of the efforts that went into giving this baby a chance at life, from the first responders at the original incident to medical staff providing care and support throughout the past several days." 

Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, 32, of St. Louis Park, with one count of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal, also known as Kyla Fletcher. 

Details of the criminal charges

A pregnant O'Neal was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the neck in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville on Jan. 8. 

Medical providers were able to deliver her baby, but O'Neal died of her injuries, according to court documents. McCray was the child's father. 

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 1.01.16 PM

According to the criminal complaint, O'Neal's mother told police she'd been called to her daughter's home earlier that day because McCray had been getting "aggressive."

O'Neal and McCray had been arguing because O'Neal learned McCray had fathered another child with another woman while O'Neal was pregnant.

"After learning of his infidelity, [O'Neal] told [McCray] that she didn’t want to be bothered with him and that he 'had to go,'" charges state. 

O'Neal's mother told police she broke up a physical altercation when O'Neal was using a broom stick to try to get her car keys back from McCray.

O'Neal ended up breaking McCray's phone, which angered McCray further.

[McCray] told [O'Neal] that if she had another man around his kids, he was going to 'kill your a**,'" charges allege. "He then told [O'Neal] and her family 'you all ain’t bullet proof. I’m going to f*** you all up."

According to the complaint, McCray made those comments approximately 70 minutes before the shooting.

At the scene, McCray "appeared distraught" and told officers he and O'Neal had been arguing. McCray said he'd taken all his belongings to his mother's home, but O'Neal later picked him up and brought him to work in Lakeville.

McCray claimed he'd realized he had guns in his bags once they arrived at the Amazon facility and he wanted to make sure the guns were safe and "clear" for his kids, charges state.

"According to [McCray], he started to clear a gun in front of his place of employment when [O'Neal] told him not to handle the gun right in front of work," the complaint states. "She drove the car away from the front of the building to a parking spot where [McCray] would be hidden from view when he cleared the gun." 

Charges allege McCray told police he'd hung on to McCray's car when she moved it and, as she parked, "accidentally discharged" the gun while attempting to clear a round from the chamber, striking O'Neal in the neck.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators allegedly shows McCray running alongside the car.

In a later interview with investigators, McCray said he was angry because the car door had hit him when O'Neal backed-up the car.

He admitted to pointing the gun at O'Neal and pulling the trigger, but claimed he did not know there was still a live round in the chamber.

McCray was barred from possessing firearms as of May 2022, according to a Hennepin County sentencing order.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they are working the Dakota County Attorney's Office to consider amending the criminal charges against McCray. 

McCray's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 12.59.47 PM
MN News

Baby born after mother fatally shot in Lakeville has died

The boy died late Tuesday, according to police.

Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 10.29.23 AM
MN News

St. Paul church sustains serious damage in fire

No injuries were reported.

Madonna
MN Music and Radio

Madonna coming to Xcel Energy Center for 'Celebration Tour'

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Snow, winter storm warning, snowy roads
MN Weather

Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show

Snow will move into southern Minnesota later Wednesday.

coon rapids police department
MN News

Coon Rapids Police officer hit while clearing debris from roadway

The officer's parked police vehicle was also hit by the same driver.

IsantiSchoolBusFireBPD
MN News

Massive fire destroys school buses, garage in Isanti County

No injuries were reported in the fire.

image
MN News

Suspected gunman in Mall of America killing arrested in Georgia

New arrests were announced Tuesday.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections

The Twin Cities can expect 4-5 inches of snow in the Wednesday-Thursday storm.

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 5.35.20 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes child tax credit, historic education investments

Minnesota school districts would see a major funding boost under the proposed plan.

Plymouth suspects
MN News

Plymouth Police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal shooting of teenager

The 19-year-old suspect turned himself in Monday evening.

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 3.01.35 PM
MN News

Watch: Mini-pileup in Maplewood during slick morning conditions

Traffic cameras captured the chain-reaction crash.

unnamed
MN Food & Drink

Mill City Tavern, Sebastian Joe's now open at MSP Airport

There's new local flavor in Terminal 1.

Related

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 1.00.45 PM
MN News

Man charged in fatal shooting of pregnant woman; newborn in critical condition

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about domestic violence.

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 8.45.24 AM
MN News

Missing Lakeville teen found safe

The girl was reported missing after being last seen on July 29.

MissingLakevilleWoman
MN News

Lakeville Police: Missing woman found safe

Police had issued a public appeal about the investigation.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 4.22.20 PM
MN News

FBI investigating second south metro armed bank robbery Thursday

Two robberies happened hours apart in Apple Valley and Lakeville.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Tributes to mother who died after being hit by driver in crosswalk

Jenni Johnson died Sept. 3.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 1.25.30 PM
MN News

Police trying to ID 'Playboy bandit' and 'no-pants raider' suspect

Police are calling the unidentified man "the Playboy bandit" and the "no-pants raider."

Zachary Robinson
MN News

Infant born after mother was fatally shot in Minneapolis has died

The baby's father has been charged with murder.

JenJohnsonGoFundMe
MN News

Scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver

Jenni Johnson, 46, was a mother of three lacrosse players.