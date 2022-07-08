Baby dies after crash that left 11 others injured

The Minnesota State Patrol said a baby involved in a three-vehicle crash last week has died from his injuries.

Six-week-old Hudson Allen died Sunday at Minneapolis Children's Hospital from injuries suffered in the June 30 crash. In all, 12 people were injured in the crash that happened north of the Twin Cities.

Hudson's mother, 28-year-old Melanie Allen of North Branch, and his sister, two-year-old Brooke, survived the crash.

"He brought joy to our lives through his smile and snuggles," Hudson's obituary reads.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan on Hwy. 95 when she rear-ended Allen's Mazda CX-5 as she prepared to turn left at 130th Avenue Northeast in North Branch Township.

The crash report says the collision caused the Mazda to spin into the westbound lanes of Hwy. 95, where it was hit by a Toyota Camry.

Everyone besides Hudson suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

No charges have been filed in relation to the crash as of Friday afternoon.