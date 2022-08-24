Police trying to ID baby found at MSP Airport with woman 'in crisis'

Skip to main content
Authorities attempting to ID baby found at MSP Airport with woman 'in crisis'

Police say the woman found with the baby was in a crisis.

MAC

Authorities are attempting to identify an approximately 10-month-old baby girl who was found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with a "person in crisis" who is not related to her.

The tot was found at 9 p.m. on Sunday, with the girl and woman arriving at the airport via the light rail. Efforts to trace the girl's parents or guardians have so far drawn a blank "despite exhaustive investigation," sparking a public appeal Tuesday evening.

Of the woman found with the girl, the MSP Airport Police Department says it does "not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child."

"No children matching the child’s description have been reported missing or abducted," it added.

Anyone with information should call the Metropolitan Airports Commission Emergency Communications Center at 612-726-5577 or dial 911.

