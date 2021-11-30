Baby found safe inside car that was stolen in south Minneapolis

A 1-year-old baby is safe after being inside a vehicle that was stolen in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that a sleeping child was left in a car seat inside a running vehicle by a woman who had gone into a store just before 7 p.m. on the 3200 block of South Chicago Avenue.

The woman told police that she saw someone steal her car as she was leaving the store.

Police located the vehicle and the child approximately 11 minutes later near the intersection of South Elliot Avenue and East 32nd Street, which is just over a block away from where the car was stolen.

The child was safe and still in the car seat, according to police.

The car thief was gone and police continue to investigate.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.