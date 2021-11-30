Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Baby found safe inside car that was stolen in south Minneapolis
Publish date:

Baby found safe inside car that was stolen in south Minneapolis

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Chicago Avenue around 7 p.m.
Author:

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Chicago Avenue around 7 p.m.

A 1-year-old baby is safe after being inside a vehicle that was stolen in Minneapolis on Monday night.  

Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that a sleeping child was left in a car seat inside a running vehicle by a woman who had gone into a store just before 7 p.m. on the 3200 block of South Chicago Avenue.  

The woman told police that she saw someone steal her car as she was leaving the store. 

Police located the vehicle and the child approximately 11 minutes later near the intersection of South Elliot Avenue and East 32nd Street, which is just over a block away from where the car was stolen. 

The child was safe and still in the car seat, according to police. 

The car thief was gone and police continue to investigate. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Baby found safe inside car that was stolen in south Minneapolis

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Chicago Avenue around 7 p.m.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant puts on a show to help Timberwolves beat Pacers

A third-quarter surge gave the Timberwolves their seventh win in their past eight games.

Mikko Koivu
MN Wild

Wild to retire Mikko Koivu's No. 9 jersey

Koivu will be the first player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Boebert-Omar - Flickr Gage Skidmore
MN News

Rep. Boebert refuses to apologize for Islamophobic comment toward Rep. Omar

A phone call Monday between the two lawmakers ended abruptly.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings place Patrick Peterson on COVID-19/reserve list

The Vikings cornerback said he was vaccinated in August.

flickr - thin ice warning - USFWS Midwest
Minnesota Life

'Numerous' reports of eager anglers falling through ice

Conditions are still unpredictable, and can vary even across a single body of water.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota health officials watching closely for omicron variant

Health leaders do not yet know how transmissible or severe the new variant is.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

School bus driver charged in fatal hit-and-run will plead guilty

Another motorist told the driver to call 911, but he instead got on the bus and drove off, charges say.

Franconia Sculpture Park - Lorie Shaull - Flickr
Outdoors

5 outdoor destinations to explore around the Twin Cities

There's something for everyone on this list of overlooked spots.

Child mental health counseling
MN Health

As pandemic continues, so do efforts to improve child mental health access

Children's Minnesota has announced it will open its first inpatient mental health facility for under 18s.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Mixed reports on Dalvin Cook's injury status

The Vikings running back could miss two games...or he could play Sunday.

Tanner Morgan
MN Gophers

Tanner Morgan returning to Gophers for 6th season

Two Gopher QBs have already entered the transfer portal.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Pregnant woman fatally shot in south Minneapolis, baby is delivered

The shooting happened very close to the George Floyd memorial site.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2020-09-02 at 10.57.00 AM
MN News

Man injured when driver of stolen vehicle crashes into his house

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

fire, flames
MN News

Woman dies 2 days after house fire in south Minneapolis

The fired happened Wednesday, Nov. 6.

stolen dog
MN News

Dog that was inside vehicle stolen from outside Bloomington hotel found safe

The border collie is not even a year old.

fatal crash
MN News

Driver dies in early Friday crash in south Minneapolis

The crash happened in the area of Cedar Ave. and 45th St.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Driver dies after being shot, crashing into cars in Minneapolis

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

Boys, ages 11 and 12, arrested after racing, crashing stolen car in St. Paul

The boys were arrested for stealing a vehicle.