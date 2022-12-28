Skip to main content
Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Police said the baby was treated for hypothermia.

Tony Webster, Flickr

Police said the baby was treated for hypothermia.

A baby found inside a stolen car was rescued by police in south Minneapolis Tuesday night, then taken to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia. 

A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department said the 6-month-old was found in the parked car on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue at around 8:08 p.m. Police did not say how long the baby was in the vehicle before being discovered. 

The boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for hypothermia evaluation and treatment, and his condition was not considered life-threatening. 

The infant was not "dressed for the weather conditions," according to MPD. 

Police say they are working with officials in Hennepin and Douglas counties, though it's not clear what connection is to Douglas County in west-central Minnesota. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Police said the baby was treated for hypothermia.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Walz proposes fraud detection plan in response to Feeding Our Future scheme

Minnesota saw the largest known pandemic fraud case in the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 9.14.16 AM
MN News

Effort to help family after Christmas Eve fire destroys their home

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the family.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul considers 1% sales tax increase to fund roads, parks improvements

The City Council will consider the proposal on Jan. 4.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 7.12.37 AM
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota TV and radio legend Mark Rosen announces engagement

Rosen and Minnesota Vikings chief legal officer Karin Nelson are getting married.

St. Paul police
MN News

Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Wednesday night

St. Paul's homicide count has equaled or surpassed the record high three years in a row.

Screen Shot 2022-12-27 at 3.53.31 PM
MN News

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

image
MN News

Police: Prosecutors reviewing evidence in Mall of America killing

Five suspects are in custody.

Screen Shot 2021-04-16 at 10.06.46 AM
MN News

Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester

The body was discovered approximately six miles from downtown Rochester.

Cormick Scanlan
MN News

Cretin-Derham Hall student-athlete dies on Christmas following stroke

The 16-year-old was described as a hardworking and fierce competitor.

image
MN News

Gallery: High winds batter Grand Marais, damage businesses

Grand Marais businesses are rebuilding after a weekend of severe weather.

Southwest Airlines
MN Travel

Travelers from MSP among those hit by Southwest cancellations

More than 30 flights are being shown as canceled from the Twin Cities.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after crashing stolen Kia

Police note the major rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts in 2022.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis

It's the 70th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle

Police said no arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Suspects ram Minneapolis police car, damage other vehicles during chase

A woman was also injured during the incident.

BikeCarSceneMpls
MN News

Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in car-bike collision in Minneapolis

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Baby found safe inside car that was stolen in south Minneapolis

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Chicago Avenue around 7 p.m.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Boy, 3, in life-threatening but stable condition after Minneapolis shooting

Police are still investigating how the boy was shot.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.