Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

A baby found inside a stolen car was rescued by police in south Minneapolis Tuesday night, then taken to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department said the 6-month-old was found in the parked car on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue at around 8:08 p.m. Police did not say how long the baby was in the vehicle before being discovered.

The boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for hypothermia evaluation and treatment, and his condition was not considered life-threatening.

The infant was not "dressed for the weather conditions," according to MPD.

Police say they are working with officials in Hennepin and Douglas counties, though it's not clear what connection is to Douglas County in west-central Minnesota.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.