Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota.

Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

His wife, 83-year-old Susan A. Bye-elyea, died at the scene of the crash, the State Patrol reported.

The couple was traveling in a Ford Escape southbound on Hwy. 371 when the driver of a Chevy Silverado crossed the centerline and hit them head-on, according to a crash report from the State Patrol. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6.

The driver and passenger in the Silverado — a 56-year-old man from St. Cloud and 26-year-old from Foley — were taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened near Haddix Circle NW, which is just north of Hwy. 87 in Backus.

Preliminary data from the state shows there have been 71 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 91 at the same point in 2021.