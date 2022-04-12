Skip to main content
Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

Preliminary data from the state shows there have been 71 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 91 at the same point in 2021.

Pixabay

Preliminary data from the state shows there have been 71 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 91 at the same point in 2021.

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. 

Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

His wife, 83-year-old Susan A. Bye-elyea, died at the scene of the crash, the State Patrol reported. 

The couple was traveling in a Ford Escape southbound on Hwy. 371 when the driver of a Chevy Silverado crossed the centerline and hit them head-on, according to a crash report from the State Patrol. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6.

The driver and passenger in the Silverado — a 56-year-old man from St. Cloud and 26-year-old from Foley — were taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened near Haddix Circle NW, which is just north of Hwy. 87 in Backus.

Preliminary data from the state shows there have been 71 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 91 at the same point in 2021. 

Next Up

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

Preliminary data from the state shows there have been 71 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 91 at the same point in 2021.

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by SUV driver in Columbia Heights dies

Police have identified the victim as a 56-year-old from Columbia Heights.

Phoutthasa Prathane
MN News

'Dangerous' shooting suspect arrested after police chase

The chase happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in Redwood County.

storm, wall cloud, severe wather
MN Weather

Strong tornadoes possible in MN, IA; raging blizzard in ND

Storms could become violent on Tuesday, while travel in North Dakota may be impossible.

Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 11.59.20 AM
MN News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

A 21-year-old is now facing criminal vehicular homicide charges.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 7.35.21 AM
MN News

Shots fired at West St. Paul house, boy struck in legs

Police say the home was intentionally targeted.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

The bus had its stop arm out and lights flashing, police say.

Hanneman bodycam footage
MN News

BCA releases Amir Locke case file, SWAT officer's bodycam footage

Minnesota prosecutors declined last week to file charges in the case.

school, classroom
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award down to 11 finalists

The finalists will be interviewed by a selection panel, with the winner being announced May 1.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

Search comes up empty after report of 'possible plane crash'

A resident reported two planes flying low, including one that buzzed a house.

Target Field
MN Sports

Minnesota Twins running limited time $4 ticket deal

The deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash on icy highway in Minnesota

The crash happened on a highway that was slick from snow and ice.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

20-year-old killed in crash on icy highway during Sunday snowstorm

More than a foot of snow had fallen in the area where the crash occurred.

state patrol
MN News

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 in Benton County

Minnesota is nearing 500 deaths on the roads this year.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

State Patrol: Fatal crash on icy highway in central Minnesota

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in Todd County.

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash in Minneapolis kills 1, injures another

A man in his late-40s was killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in separate crashes on MN highways over the weekend

The crashes occurred in Winona and Swift counties Saturday.

state patrol
MN News

Motorcyclist critical after high-speed crash on Hwy. 169

The 29-year-old was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

Betty and Dakota Smith
MN News

Support for family after mother, son killed in crash on icy MN highway

The 32-year-old mother leaves behind three other children, two of whom who were also injured in the crash.