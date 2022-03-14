Bands of snow causing problems on the roads Monday morning

Skip to main content
Bands of snow causing problems on Twin Cities roads Monday morning

Precip could be heavy at times.

Bands of snow and mixed precipitation are proving to be one last hurrah (maybe!) from Old Man Winter and they are causing headaches on the roads Monday morning. 

The immediate Twin Cities and points south are dealing with mostly wet roads at this point (8:40 a.m.), but anywhere along and north of Interstate 694 could be problematic as roads are covered in snow and crashes are mounting. 

Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 8.28.28 AM

You can see in the MnDOT traffic map from 8:30 a.m. (above) that there are numerous crashes and spinouts as the snow falls and creates slippery road conditions. And this is a bit more than a nuisance dusting of snow. 

Meteorologist Todd Nelson tweeted a photo of 3 inches of snow in St. Michael. 

As of 8:35 a.m., it was mostly snow falling in the north metro while a band of rain and snow was sliding into the south metro. 

Image from iOS

The St. Michael area was forecast to get 1-2 inches, according to the National Weather Service, so the amounts are already overachieving the NWS prediction. 

