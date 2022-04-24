Bank robber claiming to have bomb arrested in Bloomington

A Bloomington man has been arrested in connection to a Thursday robbery at a credit union.

At around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a suspect wearing a blue jacket, hat, medical mask, sunglasses and a backpack walked into TopLine Federal Credit Union at 5221 Viking Drive in Bloomington and demanded money, claiming that he had a bomb, according to Bloomington Police Department.

The next day, police stopped a car near 106th Street and Vessey Road in Bloomington. The driver, who has been identified as the suspect in the robbery, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

A search warrant executed at a Bloomington residence located on the 10600 block of Vessey Road "produced evidence to support an arrest of the Top-Line FCU robbery suspect," BPD stated.

The suspect, 40, is currently being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on pending charges of first-degree robbery.

Bloomington Chief Dr. Booker T. Hodges issued a statement saying "If you rob banks traumatizing their staff in our city, our detectives will catch you and lock you up."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.