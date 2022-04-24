Skip to main content
Bank robber claiming to have bomb arrested in Bloomington

Bank robber claiming to have bomb arrested in Bloomington

The robbery took place at TopLine Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon.

Google

The robbery took place at TopLine Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon.

A Bloomington man has been arrested in connection to a Thursday robbery at a credit union.

At around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a suspect wearing a blue jacket, hat, medical mask, sunglasses and a backpack walked into TopLine Federal Credit Union at 5221 Viking Drive in Bloomington and demanded money, claiming that he had a bomb, according to Bloomington Police Department. 

The next day, police stopped a car near 106th Street and Vessey Road in Bloomington. The driver, who has been identified as the suspect in the robbery, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

A search warrant executed at a Bloomington residence located on the 10600 block of Vessey Road "produced evidence to support an arrest of the Top-Line FCU robbery suspect," BPD stated.

The suspect, 40, is currently being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on pending charges of first-degree robbery. 

Bloomington Chief Dr. Booker T. Hodges issued a statement saying "If you rob banks traumatizing their staff in our city, our detectives will catch you and lock you up."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

TopLine Federal Credit Union
MN News

Bank robber claiming to have bomb arrested in Bloomington

The robbery took place at TopLine Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon.

ambulance
MN News

24-year-old dies in overnight crash on Highway 77 in Eagan

The single-vehicle crash happened on Hwy. 77 near Cliff Road.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 8.35.23 AM
MN News

Duo surrenders with 'hands raised' after deadly shooting, standoff

Negotiators were able to get the "potential suspects" to surrender peacefully.

1400 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August 2021
MN News

Man killed in Uptown shooting Saturday night

It was the second of two homicides in Minneapolis on Saturday.

USATSI_18141583_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Wolves even series with Grizzlies behind KAT's big night

Towns is the second player in franchise history with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Kevin Garnett, of course, is the other.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 4.55.33 PM
Minnesota Life

Young otter rehabilitated after being rescued from river by pet dog

The otter was admitted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota after a dog found it stranded in the river.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one arrested following assault in Warehouse District

The assault occurred on the 600 block of 1st Street North Friday morning.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of afternoon storms in Minnesota

Much of the west of the state is in the watch area.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 10.13.01 AM
MN Food & Drink

MN's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

Dogwood Coffee Shop has had a presence in the Twin Cities for more than a decade.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 8.36.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's only Pepperjax Grill has closed

A sign on the restaurant in St. Cloud confirms the closure.

Washington Crossing the Delaware
TV, Movies and The Arts

Painting formerly at Winona gallery expected to fetch $15M to $20M at auction

Here's how the painting made its way from the White House to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, Minnesota.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

The robberies happened in Bloomington.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 8.55.40 AM
MN News

Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Country Inn
MN News

Man who claimed to have child hostage arrested after standoff

The 29-year-old suspect falsely claimed to have a child hostage in the bathroom, authorities say.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

MN News

Reward to help identify armed robbers at Edina Walgreens

The robbery took place at the Walgreens near Edina's Galleria.

MN News

Man arrested after bomb threat at Hennepin County Public Works

The bomb threat was called in Tuesday afternoon.