Barnesville High School student could face charges over threatening email

A Barnesville High School student could face charges after sending a threatening email to his school.

At around noon Thursday, the principal at Barnesville High alerted the Barnesville Police Department about a threatening email the school had received.

According to the department, the email detailed acts of violence that would occur during the school day.

In response, BPD, along with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, increased law enforcement presence in the area for the rest of the school day.

BPD then worked with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to identify a male high school student behind the threat. After questioning, officials determined he did not intend to carry out the violence and that there was no threat to the public.

The student was then released into the custody of his parents.

The case will be forwarded to the Clay County Attorney's Office and could result in charges, according to BPD. The incident is currently under investigation. 

