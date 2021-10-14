October 14, 2021
BCA: 3 officers fired guns during Oakdale armed standoff

Joe Nelson

Publish date:

BCA: 3 officers fired guns during Oakdale armed standoff

A fourth official fired "less-lethal" ammunition.
Author:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified four officers who fired weapons during an armed standoff near a high school in Oakdale Monday afternoon. 

Law enforcement returned fire after being called to an apartment complex at 2:40 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller said a man who was actively firing a gun. 

No one was struck by bullets during the subsequent exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect.

The BCA says the four law enforcement officers that fired their weapons are: 

  • Robert Boleen, a six-year veteran of the Woodbury Police Department, who fired "less-lethal" ammunition. 
  • Randy Helms, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office for 12 years, who fired his gun. 
  • Sgt. Omar Maklad, an 18-year veteran with the Woodbury Police Department, who fired his gun. 
  • Kevin Merkling, a 17-year veteran with the Oakdale Police Department, who fired his gun. 

They have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Charges filed

The man accused of firing at officers — Shawn Fairley Codinack, 32, of Oakdale — was charged via complaint on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree use of deadly force against a peace officer. 

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived at the apartment complex at 969 Greenway Avenue North in Oakdale on Monday, Oct. 11 to find Codinack hanging in and out of his third-floor apartment window.  

Officers at the scene said he seemed agitated and made a statement about wanting to meet God, charges said. 

Law enforcement spoke with Codinack from the parking lot via his open window. During the conversations, Codinack threw items out of the window, including a pump-action shotgun that police suspected he'd fired, charges said. 

Officers continued to negotiate with Codinack and asked multiple times for him to come out of his apartment. During the negotiations, Codinack approached his apartment window and fired a handgun at officers who were speaking with him, the complaint alleges. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

That's when three officers who were in close proximity to the window returned fire. Negotiations with Codinack continued, and he eventually complied with officers' orders and was taken into custody, charges said. 

The charges do not say when Officer Boleen fired "less-lethal" ammunition. 

Codinack was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed on a mental health hold, charges said. 

A police drone captured some of the shooting, including Codinack firing at officers and three officers — Helms, Maklad and Merkling — firing back, charges said. Body cameras and squad cameras also captured "portions" of the incident, the BCA said.

In a search of Codinack's apartment, investigators found "numerous" firearms and five knives, charges said. BCA agents also seized a bow and six arrows from his apartment.

The BCA says its investigation is ongoing and when it is complete, the BCA will send its findings to the Washington County Attorney's Office for review. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

BCA: 3 officers fired guns during Oakdale armed standoff

A fourth official fired "less-lethal" ammunition.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of the shooting exists, an officer captured some video immediately afterward.

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Good Samaritan has car stolen while tending to man stabbed in neck

The thief then ran into the good Samaritan while driving off.

Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 3.17.46 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

The baby's mother is hoping to provide her son with the best life possible.

unsplash - water close-up
MN Weird

Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

It was one of four bones found by a group of people over the summer.

Fargo sex offender grinder - north dakota site
MN News

Police: Armed sex offender wanders into 2 Fargo homes

Nobody was injured and the man was eventually located via a GPS ankle monitor.

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Wild season opener Friday night isn't on regular TV

Friday's game is one of five games that will be streamed this season.

polar bear como zoo
Minnesota Life

Young polar bear joining the celebration at Como Zoo

The bear is part of a new Burr on Fur program that will help wild polar bears.

Gaffigan-foxworthy-side-by-side
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy recording MN shows for Netflix

The streaming giant will film their upcoming performances for future stand-up specials.

Related

Blaine police
MN News

Charges: Man yelled obscenities, fired shots at officers during standoff

The incident in Blaine ended when a sheriff's deputy shot the suspect.

MN News

BCA: 9 officers fired weapon during fatal shooting of Minneapolis man

The 52-year-old victim opened fire first, a preliminary investigation has found.

MN News

Armed carjacking suspect pointed his gun at officers before he was killed, BCA says

The BCA released more information about what led to the shooting.

police lights
MN News

Man in custody after shooting at police near high school in Oakdale

Police fired back, but no one was hurt by gunfire.

MN News

Officers and suspects shoot at each other during morning traffic stop, BCA says

The suspects fired first, and police fired back, the BCA says.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Rushford police officer fires gun during report of a restraining order violation

The incident occurred on Highway 30 near the Rushford Municipal Airport.

MN News

Minneapolis officer fires at armed suspect during foot chase

The shot missed and the suspect surrendered.

MN News

BCA officer who fired at a wanted Crookston man has been identified

He's been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate.