BCA: 3 officers fired guns during Oakdale armed standoff

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified four officers who fired weapons during an armed standoff near a high school in Oakdale Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement returned fire after being called to an apartment complex at 2:40 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller said a man who was actively firing a gun.

No one was struck by bullets during the subsequent exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect.

The BCA says the four law enforcement officers that fired their weapons are:

Robert Boleen, a six-year veteran of the Woodbury Police Department, who fired "less-lethal" ammunition.

Randy Helms, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office for 12 years, who fired his gun.

Sgt. Omar Maklad, an 18-year veteran with the Woodbury Police Department, who fired his gun.

Kevin Merkling, a 17-year veteran with the Oakdale Police Department, who fired his gun.

They have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Charges filed

The man accused of firing at officers — Shawn Fairley Codinack, 32, of Oakdale — was charged via complaint on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree use of deadly force against a peace officer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived at the apartment complex at 969 Greenway Avenue North in Oakdale on Monday, Oct. 11 to find Codinack hanging in and out of his third-floor apartment window.

Officers at the scene said he seemed agitated and made a statement about wanting to meet God, charges said.

Law enforcement spoke with Codinack from the parking lot via his open window. During the conversations, Codinack threw items out of the window, including a pump-action shotgun that police suspected he'd fired, charges said.

Officers continued to negotiate with Codinack and asked multiple times for him to come out of his apartment. During the negotiations, Codinack approached his apartment window and fired a handgun at officers who were speaking with him, the complaint alleges.

That's when three officers who were in close proximity to the window returned fire. Negotiations with Codinack continued, and he eventually complied with officers' orders and was taken into custody, charges said.

The charges do not say when Officer Boleen fired "less-lethal" ammunition.

Codinack was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed on a mental health hold, charges said.

A police drone captured some of the shooting, including Codinack firing at officers and three officers — Helms, Maklad and Merkling — firing back, charges said. Body cameras and squad cameras also captured "portions" of the incident, the BCA said.

In a search of Codinack's apartment, investigators found "numerous" firearms and five knives, charges said. BCA agents also seized a bow and six arrows from his apartment.

The BCA says its investigation is ongoing and when it is complete, the BCA will send its findings to the Washington County Attorney's Office for review.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.