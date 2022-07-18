BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) continues to investigate the fatal police shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg, and the agency has issued a plea to the public to submit any video that may show the moment police fatally shot the 20-year-old last week.

"Several news outlets in the metro have aired a redacted version of the video, but BCA agents have been unable to view the footage in its entirety. In the interest of conducting a thorough and complete investigation, the BCA is asking the person who filmed that video—along with anyone else who has pictures, video or audio recordings of the incident—to share them with investigators," the BCA said.

It's unclear what video the BCA is talking about. There are numerous videos taken by bystanders at the scene available on the Citizen app, though none appear to show the actual moment police shot and killed Tekle Sundberg.

Now more than three full days since the shooting took place Thursday, authorities have yet to provide information about why two SWAT snipers – identified as Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine – shot Tekle Sundberg in the middle of the night. Nor has the BCA or Minneapolis police release body-worn camera video of the incident.

Meanwhile, the City of Minneapolis said Saturday that it is in the process of redacting "hundreds of hours" of body camera video from the more than 50 officers involved in the standoff on the 900 block of 21st Ave. The city says it has offered to show the video to Sundberg's family, and that it is in the process of preparing video to be released to the public.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced Saturday that Tekle Sundberg died of multiple gunshot wounds. The report says he died at 4:39 a.m. at the Hennepin Healthcare ER.

On Saturday, demonstrators, who were outside the apartment building where the 20-year-old was killed by police, demanded more transparency from police. It was during the demonstration that Arabella Foss-Yarbrough urged participants to go home.

Foss-Yarbrough was inside her apartment with two young kids when Tekle Sundberg allegedly fired shots through her walls. She and her children escaped without physical harm, though are now scarred by the terrifying memories.

"This is not OK. This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. He was unarmed," Foss-Yarbrough said. "There's bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the (expletive) hallway watching my move."

"This is not OK. Just go home! Go home!" she continued. "He tried to kill me in front of my kids!"

According to a GoFundMe for Foss-Yarbrough, she and her two boys, ages 4 and 2, can't return to their apartment or retrieve any of their belongings because it is a crime scene. The fundraiser has generated nearly $24,000 as of Sunday afternoon.