Skip to main content
BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

The City of Minneapolis says it is in the process of preparing to release video to the public.

Bring Me The News

The City of Minneapolis says it is in the process of preparing to release video to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) continues to investigate the fatal police shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg, and the agency has issued a plea to the public to submit any video that may show the moment police fatally shot the 20-year-old last week. 

"Several news outlets in the metro have aired a redacted version of the video, but BCA agents have been unable to view the footage in its entirety. In the interest of conducting a thorough and complete investigation, the BCA is asking the person who filmed that video—along with anyone else who has pictures, video or audio recordings of the incident—to share them with investigators," the BCA said. 

It's unclear what video the BCA is talking about. There are numerous videos taken by bystanders at the scene available on the Citizen app, though none appear to show the actual moment police shot and killed Tekle Sundberg. 

Now more than three full days since the shooting took place Thursday, authorities have yet to provide information about why two SWAT snipers – identified as Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine – shot Tekle Sundberg in the middle of the night. Nor has the BCA or Minneapolis police release body-worn camera video of the incident. 

Meanwhile, the City of Minneapolis said Saturday that it is in the process of redacting "hundreds of hours" of body camera video from the more than 50 officers involved in the standoff on the 900 block of 21st Ave. The city says it has offered to show the video to Sundberg's family, and that it is in the process of preparing video to be released to the public. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced Saturday that Tekle Sundberg died of multiple gunshot wounds. The report says he died at 4:39 a.m. at the Hennepin Healthcare ER. 

On Saturday, demonstrators, who were outside the apartment building where the 20-year-old was killed by police, demanded more transparency from police. It was during the demonstration that Arabella Foss-Yarbrough urged participants to go home. 

Foss-Yarbrough was inside her apartment with two young kids when Tekle Sundberg allegedly fired shots through her walls. She and her children escaped without physical harm, though are now scarred by the terrifying memories. 

"This is not OK. This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. He was unarmed," Foss-Yarbrough said. "There's bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the (expletive) hallway watching my move."

"This is not OK. Just go home! Go home!" she continued. "He tried to kill me in front of my kids!"

According to a GoFundMe for Foss-Yarbrough, she and her two boys, ages 4 and 2, can't return to their apartment or retrieve any of their belongings because it is a crime scene. The fundraiser has generated nearly $24,000 as of Sunday afternoon. 

Next Up

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA asks public to send video of Andrew Tekle Sundberg shooting

The City of Minneapolis says it is in the process of preparing to release video to the public.

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Life

Discounted tickets to the Minnesota State Fair now available

You'll pay more if you wait to buy tickets during the fair.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 1.44.51 PM
MN News

Minnetonka assistant fire chief dies after being found unresponsive

The 59-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Road rage suspect in custody after fleeing police

The pursuit with police began just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 7.57.37 AM
MN News

Hwy. 169 crash was caused by semi ploughing into cars stopped at red light

One person is in a life-threatening condition.

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

6-year-old dies following crash caused by fleeing murder suspect

The Friday afternoon crash happened in Brooklyn Center.

Cooper and Gunny
MN News

Two dogs stolen from St. Paul daycare found, returned

Gunny was found near Lake Bde Maka Ska, while Cooper was found near a St. Paul railroad.

road closed, detour
MN News

Nine-vehicle crash shut down Hwy. 169 in Jordan

The northbound highway is still closed as of noon.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Walz loosens restrictions for workers transporting gas to combat supply concerns

The executive order will eliminate regulations that require drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels to work within certain hours.

BlockbusterDispenser
TV, Movies and The Arts

Robbinsdale the latest metro city to get a Free Blockbuster movie library

A movie sharing and lending box is available for the community outside of a vinyl store.

ambulance
MN News

3 killed in horror crash involving SUV, 2 semis on I-94

The SUV was crashed between two semi-trucks.

Screen Shot 2022-07-16 at 7.11.38 AM
MN News

Murder suspect crashes, injures five people during police chase

One person suffered significant injuries.

Related

Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Parents of Tekle Sundberg in the dark over his killing by police

Sundberg's family are being represented by the attorneys who also represented George Floyd's family.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies man shot dead by police

The City of Minneapolis released heavily-redacted documents on Thursday evening.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies police snipers in fatal shooting of Andrew Tekle Sundberg

Search warrants have revealed more details about the Thursday shooting.

Minneapolis police shooting 1
MN News

Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA releases update on fatal Minneapolis police shooting

Authorities confirm two officers discharged their firearms.

Minneapolis police
MN News

8 wounded in 6 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Shootings were reported on both the north and south sides of the city.

Amir locke
MN News

Community identifies Amir Locke as man killed by Minneapolis police

Nekima Levy-Armstrong says the victim was a Black man under the age of 25.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.