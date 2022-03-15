BCA: Deputy shot woman who 'produced a handgun' after a chase

Skip to main content
BCA: Deputy shot 20-year-old woman who 'produced a handgun' after a chase

BCA: Deputy shot 20-year-old woman who 'produced a handgun' after a chase

The incident was captured on dashcam video, the agency said.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

The incident was captured on dashcam video, the agency said.

Authorities say a Minnesota deputy shot a 20-year-old woman following a car chase after she "produced a handgun," though did not provide any other details about what prompted the law enforcement officer to pull the trigger.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the woman Tuesday as Shequoya Basswood of Mahnomen. She was shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at County Road 4 and Church Street in Village of Naytahwaush, following a pursuit involving two separate deputies, according to the BCA.

The deputy who shot her was identified by the BCA as Dakota Czerny, who has been with the department for about a year. He's been placed on standard administrative leave.

Basswood, after being struck, was eventually flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. She is still there as of Tuesday afternoon, the BCA said. 

The BCA notes the incident was captured on dash camera, while the aftermath is shown on body cam footage.

Here's what the agency says happened:

A Mahnomen County sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Highway 200 in Mahnomen County around 1:30 a.m. The driver in that vehicle refused to pull over and instead sped off.

At one point, the pursuing deputy end up in a ditch, at which point Deputy Czerny picked up the chase. He used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit in Naytahwaush.

At that point, two of the six people (including the driver) got out of the car and ran away on foot. Czerny tried to take the remaining four occupants, including Basswood, into custody. While he was doing this, Basswood "produced a handgun."

"At one point shortly thereafter, Deputy Czerny discharged his firearm, striking Basswood," the BCA wrote.

Law enforcement recovered a handgun from next to where the shooting happened. It isn't clear whether Basswood ever fired the gun.

The media release from the BCA makes no mention of threats directed at the deputy, nor does it say whether she pointed the gun in anyone's direction. The number of shots Czerny fired also hasn't been detailed.

Basswood told the Star Tribune she did have a gun, but was simply taking it out of her shirt as the deputy told her to put her hands on the vehicle's hood.

The BCA said one of the two individuals who ran off (both males) has since been arrested and interviewed, but the second hasn't been located or identified. They're asking either him or anyone who can help ID him to call the agency at 761-793-7000.

The BCA will investigate the shooting and then send its findings to the Mahnomen County Attorney's Office to review for possible criminal charges. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

BCA: Deputy shot woman who 'produced a handgun' after a chase

The incident was captured on dashcam video, the agency said.

police lights
MN News

Arrest made in 2-year-old's shooting, police still investigating

The boy was shot in the face early Monday.

pexels restaurant food stock
MN Living

The 10 best restaurants in the Twin Cities, according to OpenTable

The site compiles the rankings by sorting through user reviews.

dawn stevens fox 9 youtube screenshot
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dawn Stevens reveals live on-air that she is leaving FOX 9

The morning anchor has been with the station since 2006.

bball game assault
MN News

Charges: Angry fan assaults ref during high school basketball game

The man said he was upset about the ref's "bulls*** calls all night."

grizzlys
MN Food & Drink

Grizzly's restaurant in Plymouth to become Northern Taphouse

Grizzly's will close on May 8.

Tyson Jost
MN Wild

Wild trade Nico Sturm to Avalanche for Tyson Jost

The Wild made a swap six days before the NHL's trade deadline.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

duluth police
MN News

Duluth: 15-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old relative

The stabbing happened fewer than 10 minutes after police left the home.

Mason Butler bus crash Acadia March 15 2022 3
MN News

Photos: Significant damage after bus crashes into Mpls. restaurant,

It happened around lunch time Tuesday.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018 target storefront crop
MN News

Evacuation at Twin Cities Target due to woman 'trashing' it with golf clubs

When police arrived she was destroying items in the electronics department.

whiteout, snow, blizzard
MN News

Woman, 59, killed in collision at intersection during heavy snow

Authorities say driving conditions were poor.

Related

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
MN News

Deputies who fatally shot 19-year-old on Iron Range decline BCA interview

Body cameras were not worn and dash cameras didn't capture the incident.

image_from_ios 2
MN News

BCA: 2 deputies shot at Winston Smith, no bodycam footage available

Investigators revealed preliminary details about Thursday's shooting in Uptown.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Suspect steals unlocked squad car, leads officers on miles-long chase

The suspect also brandished a shotgun from the stolen vehicle out the window.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

MN News

Deputy who shot armed suspect after a 13-mile chase was 'justified'

It's rare for an officer to be criminally charged in use-of-force incidents.

moorhead police
MN News

Shots fired as police chase suspect in Moorhead

The police officer had been investigating "suspicious activity" the afternoon of July 4.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

BCA: Carjacking suspect shot himself, wasn't killed by MN deputy

The incident happened Friday evening in a rural area west of Duluth.

MN News

Chaos in Hubbard County: 3 dead, deputy shot during chase

The suspect and two victims were killed in the incident.