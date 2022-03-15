BCA: Deputy shot woman who 'produced a handgun' after a chase

Authorities say a Minnesota deputy shot a 20-year-old woman following a car chase after she "produced a handgun," though did not provide any other details about what prompted the law enforcement officer to pull the trigger.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the woman Tuesday as Shequoya Basswood of Mahnomen. She was shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at County Road 4 and Church Street in Village of Naytahwaush, following a pursuit involving two separate deputies, according to the BCA.

The deputy who shot her was identified by the BCA as Dakota Czerny, who has been with the department for about a year. He's been placed on standard administrative leave.

Basswood, after being struck, was eventually flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. She is still there as of Tuesday afternoon, the BCA said.

The BCA notes the incident was captured on dash camera, while the aftermath is shown on body cam footage.

Here's what the agency says happened:

A Mahnomen County sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Highway 200 in Mahnomen County around 1:30 a.m. The driver in that vehicle refused to pull over and instead sped off. At one point, the pursuing deputy end up in a ditch, at which point Deputy Czerny picked up the chase. He used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit in Naytahwaush. At that point, two of the six people (including the driver) got out of the car and ran away on foot. Czerny tried to take the remaining four occupants, including Basswood, into custody. While he was doing this, Basswood "produced a handgun." "At one point shortly thereafter, Deputy Czerny discharged his firearm, striking Basswood," the BCA wrote. Law enforcement recovered a handgun from next to where the shooting happened. It isn't clear whether Basswood ever fired the gun.

The media release from the BCA makes no mention of threats directed at the deputy, nor does it say whether she pointed the gun in anyone's direction. The number of shots Czerny fired also hasn't been detailed.

Basswood told the Star Tribune she did have a gun, but was simply taking it out of her shirt as the deputy told her to put her hands on the vehicle's hood.

The BCA said one of the two individuals who ran off (both males) has since been arrested and interviewed, but the second hasn't been located or identified. They're asking either him or anyone who can help ID him to call the agency at 761-793-7000.

The BCA will investigate the shooting and then send its findings to the Mahnomen County Attorney's Office to review for possible criminal charges.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.