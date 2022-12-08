BCA IDs officer in fatal St. Paul shooting, says there was 'exchange of fire'

Skip to main content
The sergeant has been an officer for 10 years.

State authorities have identified the police officer who fatally shot 24-year-old Howard Johnson in St. Paul Monday night. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday evening confirmed that Sgt. Cody Blanshan "fired his department handgun" in the incident.

Johnson, of St. Paul, died from a gunshot wound, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner confirmed. .

According to the BCA, Blanshan has been a police officer for 10 years. He has been placed on standard administrative leave, which is procedure in the event of police shootings.

The BCA release has confirmed that prior to being shot, Johnson was struck by a police squad car, which knocked him to the ground.

Police had been called to Earl Street and Hudson Road just after 6 p.m. after a 911 call reported a domestic assault, and said Johnson was armed. 

A perimeter was set up, with Sgt. Blanshan and another officer among the officers who were part of the perimeter when Johnson allegedly tried to carjack a woman on Hudson Road.

Blanshan and the other officer were parked nearby, and surveillance shows their squad car striking Johnson in the back and said, pushing him past the vehicle he was trying to carjack and knocking him to the ground.

Per the BCA: "Johnson got up and the video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between him and Blanshan, during which Johnson was struck. He fell to the ground, dropping his gun."

"Officers then handcuffed him and gave medical aid until EMS arrived," the BCA adds.

A .45 caliber Glock Pistol was recovered at the scene along with three .45 bullet casings. Ten 9mm cartridge casings from Blanshan's gun were also found.

Surveillance, bodycam, and squad camera footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation. There is no word yet on when bodycam footage will be released, despite calls from community and family members for its to be released immediately.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

