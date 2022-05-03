BCA identifies officers who fatally shot Fergus Falls man near Bowlus

State authorities have released the names of the two law enforcement officers who shot two Fergus Falls men, killing one of them, in central Minnesota last week.

Charlies Francis Bangs, 59, died on-scene of multiple gunshot wounds following an incident at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

Michael Gene Johnson, 51, was also injured by gunfire, according to the BCA. He's since been released from the hospital.

The officers who fired their handguns during the incident are:

Trooper Megan Boser of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Deputy Dale Haberer of the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and West Central Drug Task Force.

Boser has been with the State Patrol for four years, according to the BCA. Haberer has been with the Sheriff's Office for 10 years.

What the BCA says happened

Around 3 p.m. on April 28, a Minnesota State Trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Bangs in Mille Lacs County.

The West Central Drug Task Force had been searching for Bangs in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Johnson, Bryant Allen Guida, 32, of Moorhead, and another man were passengers in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, a Mille Lacs County Deputy asked Johnson to exit the vehicle. Johnson refused, according to the BCA, and a "scuffle" ensued after Johnson reached out of an open car door to push the trooper.

Bangs then drove away and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was thrown from the vehicle and collected by investigators.

The pursuit ended with Bangs' vehicle leaving the area. Later, around 6 p.m., law enforcement again located Bangs near Bowlus.

He again fled law enforcement in his vehicle, which this time was only carrying Johnson and Guida as passenger, but officers were ultimately able to stop the vehicle.

The BCA's description of what happened next is vague.

"At one point, two officers discharged their firearms, striking Mr. Bangs and Mr. Johnson," the agency states.

A body camera, worn by Boser, and squad camera captured portions of the incident, according to the BCA.

The BCA statement does not mention if there was any threat towards the officers who opened fire, nor does it state if there was any firearms recovered from the scene.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review.