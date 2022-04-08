Skip to main content
BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

The 53-year-old who died after being shot by police allegedly fired dozens of shots at officers and neighboring homes.

Minnesota BCA

The 53-year-old who died after being shot by police allegedly fired dozens of shots at officers and neighboring homes.

Authorities have revealed the name of the man shot dead by police in Roseville Tuesday evening, and the police officer he allegedly shot in the face.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed that Jesse Henri Werling, 53, of Roseville, died following the confrontation with police on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, next to Lake Owasso.

Police say that they were called to a report of shots being fired at neighboring properties allegedly by Werling, who lives in the area, and when officers arrives he was hiding in a wooded area, and opened fire on officers.

Shot in the face was Roseville officer Ryan Duxbury, a three-year veteran of Roseville pd who is being treated at regions hospital where his condition is serious, but stable.

According to the BCA, after Duxbury was shot, Werling continued to fire, with two other officers firing their weapons, hitting Werling.

Werling later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators recovered a .22 caliber scoped lever action rifle from near where Werling was shot.

The officers who shot Werling were Officer Boua Chang, an 11-year veteran with Roseville PD, and Officer Bryan Anderson, who has been with Roseville PD for 16 years

Both are on standard administrative leave. Parts of the shooting were caught on body and squad cameras, but no footage has yet been released.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

FOX 9 reports as many as 100 bullet casings were found at the scene, with the chaotic situation provoking terror among local residents, many of whose homes and vehicles were struck.

Shooting continued for about an hour after Duxbury was shot, with officers eventually confronting Werling in a backyard, opening fire and causing him a "significant injury to the groin area."

local media reports state police had previously been to Werling's house on mental health calls, but there's no word at this stage on a motive.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

The 53-year-old who died after being shot by police allegedly fired dozens of shots at officers and neighboring homes.

1-web-or-mls-12051_Crocus_St_N_drone_14_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This updated rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Located in an area where kids will happily wear themselves out

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018 target storefront crop
MN News

Woman accused of smashing up Target now charged with assault

In a separate incident, authorities say she punched and spat on airport officers.

Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 9.23.27 AM
MN News

Rep. Craig accuses oil executives of gouging Americans amid high gas prices

Despite a recent dip in crude oil costs, prices at the pump have remained high, both in Minnesota and nationally.

A&W wikimedia commons crop
MN Food & Drink

A Minnesota town is about to get its first fast food restaurant

Local business owners will open an A&W in Howard Lake this spring.

State Capitol.
MN News

Review: Senate GOP tax cuts would mostly benefit wealthier Minnesotans

There would be little change for the poorest Minnesota households.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Storm dumps 6-12 inches up north; Sven watching next system

It's a good thing the Twins pushed their home opener to Friday.

avian influenza
MN News

More than 1 million birds affected as avian influenza spreads in Minnesota

More than 9 million birds were euthanized during the 2015 outbreak in Minnesota.

dale cruse museum russian art flickr crop
MN News

Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis burglarized

The burglary happened overnight Thursday.

unsplash auto shop mechanic car
MN News

Auto shop forced out worker who reported harassment, MDHR says

The company "made this employee’s life miserable," the commissioner said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 7

Wastewater data in the metro says the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant accounts for 71% of all samples.

pexels beer bar craft brewery
MN Food & Drink

MN, WI claim 6 spots on list of nation's top 50 craft breweries

The rankings are based on sales volume.

Related

police lights
MN News

Cop suffers 'serious' gunshot injury, man dies in Roseville incident

Police were called to reports of multiple shots fired, and the suspect allegedly then turned fire towards law enforcement.

Erika Scheider, Rosevill chief
MN News

Roseville officer shot in the face as suspect fired on cops, neighbors

New details have been provided by Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider.

Willmar Police Department
MN News

BCA identifies man who stabbed police officer, before killing himself

It followed a call to a domestic incident in Willmar on Friday.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

Two people fatally shot by police in Wadena County, two officers injured

An officer was seriously injured.

Burnsville police shooting
MN News

BCA identifies 4 police officers involved in fatal shooting in Burnsville

Two officers fired handguns and two others shot rifles.

410 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

BCA identifies Metro Transit officer who witnessed homicide, shot suspect

A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was killed by the suspect. The man shot by the officer is now in jail.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

Authorities identify man shot dead by Minneapolis police

Police were called to a domestic incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-09-09 at 9.55.25 AM
MN News

Five officers involved in fatal Richfield shooting identified

30-year-old Brian Quinones died after allegedly confronting officers with a knife.