BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

Authorities have revealed the name of the man shot dead by police in Roseville Tuesday evening, and the police officer he allegedly shot in the face.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed that Jesse Henri Werling, 53, of Roseville, died following the confrontation with police on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, next to Lake Owasso.

Police say that they were called to a report of shots being fired at neighboring properties allegedly by Werling, who lives in the area, and when officers arrives he was hiding in a wooded area, and opened fire on officers.

Shot in the face was Roseville officer Ryan Duxbury, a three-year veteran of Roseville pd who is being treated at regions hospital where his condition is serious, but stable.

According to the BCA, after Duxbury was shot, Werling continued to fire, with two other officers firing their weapons, hitting Werling.

Werling later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators recovered a .22 caliber scoped lever action rifle from near where Werling was shot.

The officers who shot Werling were Officer Boua Chang, an 11-year veteran with Roseville PD, and Officer Bryan Anderson, who has been with Roseville PD for 16 years

Both are on standard administrative leave. Parts of the shooting were caught on body and squad cameras, but no footage has yet been released.

FOX 9 reports as many as 100 bullet casings were found at the scene, with the chaotic situation provoking terror among local residents, many of whose homes and vehicles were struck.

Shooting continued for about an hour after Duxbury was shot, with officers eventually confronting Werling in a backyard, opening fire and causing him a "significant injury to the groin area."

local media reports state police had previously been to Werling's house on mental health calls, but there's no word at this stage on a motive.