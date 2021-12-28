Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Updated:
Original:

BCA identifies victim, officer in fatal police shooting in Austin

The officer has been with the police department for two years.
Author:
Kokou Christopher Fiafonou

Kokou Christopher Fiafonou

Authorities have identified the police officer and man he fatally shot following a 24-hour standoff in Austin.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Tuesday identified the Austin police officer as Zachary Gast, who has been with the department for two years. 

Gast fatally shot Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, 38, on Dec. 23, with the medical examiner saying he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the BCA said. 

Investigators found a knife near Fiafonou's body, the BCA said.

Austin police last week said Gast opened fire in the Kwik Trip gas station parking lot around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 following the end of a 24-hour standoff at a nearby apartment building that had started at 3:45 p.m. the day prior (Dec. 22).

Police responded to 7th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest Wednesday on a report of a man walking in traffic while holding a machete. Police said the man failed to respond to verbal commands and Tasers were "ineffective."

Fiafonou then went into an apartment building on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue Northwest, where he allegedly "threatened to hurt other people," police said. 

Negotiators spoke with Fiafonou for more than 24 hours during which police used "pepper gas and less-lethal foam," which were also "ineffective."

Fiafonou left the apartment around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and walked to the nearby Kwik Trip. Police say in the parking lot of the gas station, the man "confronted officers," and Gast opened fire. 

Fiafonou died at the scene. A GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses says he suffered from a mental disorder and was praying out loud when police started harassing him. 

The BCA is handling the investigation into Fiafonou's death. When the BCA finishes its investigation, it will send the case to the Mower County Attorney's Office, which will consider charges against the officer. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
MN News

BCA identifies victim, officer in fatal police shooting in Austin

The officer has been with the police department for two years.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country canceling 7 flights from MSP after Monday's outage

The airline says it believes this will solve the problem.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Charges: Man shot his father and sister in the head in Robbinsdale

He went to his brother's house on Sunday and said he'd killed their father and sister, charges said.

coronavirus, covid-19, drive-thru testing
MN News

COVID-19: The CDC's new guidance on how long to quarantine and isolate

The Minnesota Department of Health says it will update its COVID guidance.

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 in western Wisconsin

Road conditions were poor at the time of the crash.

Lambeau Field
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau history

Weather models are predicting wind chills well below zero.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 28

The latest in Minnesota.

Harry Welter resize
MN News

Former mayor was lying on driveway when deputy ran him over, officials say

The deputy was responding to a medical call and didn't see him, the sheriff's office said.

radio
MN Music and Radio

Former KOOL 108 host Sue Falls is coming back to Twin Cities radio

She'll start with classic rock station WDGY next week.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

police lights
MN News

Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

The man's condition is not known.

dolores Alvarado
MN News

Charges: Man put bomb-like device outside Ramsey County courthouse

The device looked like an IED and forced the courthouse to be evacuated.

Related

Burnsville police shooting
MN News

BCA identifies 4 police officers involved in fatal shooting in Burnsville

Two officers fired handguns and two others shot rifles.

Screen Shot 2021-12-24 at 7.31.42 PM
MN News

Police shoot man dead following 24-hour standoff in Austin

Police say negotiations continued for more than a day.

MN News

Austin man killed by police is state's first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2017

Police were responding to a domestic disturbance.

Screen Shot 2021-07-19 at 7.48.23 AM
MN News

Victim fatally shot during dispute in Minneapolis is identified

A suspect has been arrested.

Screen Shot 2020-12-31 at 3.58.03 PM
MN News

3 Minneapolis officers involved in fatal shooting of Dolal Idd are identified

The BCA says the three officers fired their guns at Idd after he struck several police cars with his vehicle and then fired at officers.

MN News

Victim, officer identified in fatal Lake Elmo shooting

Benjamin Evans, 23, died in the shooting.

dolal idd
MN News

Minneapolis officers won't be charged in fatal shooting of Dolal Idd

Three officers fired their weapons at Idd outside a gas station on Dec. 30, 2020.

MN News

Officers and suspects shoot at each other during morning traffic stop, BCA says

The suspects fired first, and police fired back, the BCA says.