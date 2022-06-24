BCA issues new details about St. Michael standoff, shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation of the two-day standoff in St. Michael that ended when officers entered the home and shot 39-year-old Brandon Gardas.

New details from the BCA say officers fired weapons during the lengthy standoff twice, the first when a Wright County deputy shot an unknown number of rounds at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. No one was struck during that encounter.

The second shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, which is when Gardas was struck by gunfire from a St. Cloud police officer.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office referred to the second shooting as an "armed confrontation" that unfolded when law enforcement entered the home at 599 Central Ave. W.

Gardas was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he is "awake and alert," the BCA said.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, when it was still an active situation, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Gardas had fired several rounds at officers and was continuing to be uncooperative and aggressive.

A woman and three children safely left the home, Deringer said.

"This investigation is still in the very early stages. More information will be released pending further investigation," the BCA added.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.