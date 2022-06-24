Skip to main content
BCA issues new details about St. Michael standoff, shooting

BCA issues new details about St. Michael standoff, shooting

New details say a St. Cloud police officer struck the suspect with gunfire.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

New details say a St. Cloud police officer struck the suspect with gunfire.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation of the two-day standoff in St. Michael that ended when officers entered the home and shot 39-year-old Brandon Gardas. 

New details from the BCA say officers fired weapons during the lengthy standoff twice, the first when a Wright County deputy shot an unknown number of rounds at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. No one was struck during that encounter. 

The second shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, which is when Gardas was struck by gunfire from a St. Cloud police officer. 

The Wright County Sheriff's Office referred to the second shooting as an "armed confrontation" that unfolded when law enforcement entered the home at 599 Central Ave. W. 

Gardas was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he is "awake and alert," the BCA said.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, when it was still an active situation, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Gardas had fired several rounds at officers and was continuing to be uncooperative and aggressive.

A woman and three children safely left the home, Deringer said.

"This investigation is still in the very early stages. More information will be released pending further investigation," the BCA added.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police tape
MN News

BCA issues new details about St. Michael standoff, shooting

New details say a St. Cloud police officer struck the suspect with gunfire.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.21.45 PM
MN News

92-year-old driver killed in rural Scott County crash

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 7.29.06 AM
MN News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

More rain and storms are expected Friday and Saturday morning.

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

Chet Holmgren
MN Sports

Thunder selects Chet Holmgren 2nd overall in NBA Draft

The Minneapolis native becomes the highest-drafted Minnesotan in NBA history.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.21.45 PM
MN News

One airlifted after crash on rural Scott County highway

The State Patrol shut down Highway 282 in both directions Thursday afternoon.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police investigating after two men found dead in Maple Grove

Few details are known about the investigation.

12-web-or-mls-12 Dining room
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Charming, Northeast Minneapolis Home is perfect for first-time homebuyers

Located in the Holland neighborhood, it's near the Eastside Co-op, tons of amazing restaurants, breweries, and a distillery

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair is ID'd

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, involving a 26-year-old driver from Hopkins.

Beer Brats
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin's favorite sandwich is a... beer brat

Is that even considered a sandwich?

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 12.35.25 PM
MN News

Man pleads guilty for threatening to kill Hennepin County employees

Peter Robert Berry has a criminal history dating back to the 1970s, according to court records.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fourth person sentenced for murder of Minneapolis realtor

Lyndon Wiggins is the fourth person that has been sentenced in the kidnapping and killing of Monique Baugh.

Related

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael continues late Wednesday afternoon

Communication with the suspect is "sporadic at best," according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer.

police tape
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

The standoff began Tuesday and continues Wednesday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

The two-day standoff ended at some point Wednesday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

New details released about fatal police incident near Eden Valley

The suspect was struck by the officer's gunfire, but died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the BCA.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

Harry Welter resize
MN News

Former mayor was lying on driveway when deputy ran him over, officials say

The deputy was responding to a medical call and didn't see him, the sheriff's office said.

Harry Welter resize
MN News

Former mayor ID'd as man fatally struck by deputy driving squad car

Harry Welter was in his driveway when he was hit.

MN News

New details about what happened during the St. Cloud mall attack

Officials revealed more details about the stabbing attack at a St. Cloud mall that injured 10.