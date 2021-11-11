BCA wants to speak with man who could help with Hwy. 252 fatal crash probe

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Publish date:

BCA looking to speak with man who may have information on fatal Brooklyn Center crash

A 75-year-old man was killed when a fence a fleeing suspect was dragging hit his vehicle, causing him to crash into a light pole.
Author:
The Minnesota BCA is seeking the public's help in identifying this person. 

The Minnesota BCA is seeking the public's help in identifying this person. 

State authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man who may have information that could help in their investigation of a fatal crash in Brooklyn Center on Tuesday

Judd Roger Anderson, 75, of Brooklyn Center, was killed the morning of Nov. 9 while driving on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue. 

His vehicle was hit by 200 feet of chain-link fence that was being dragged by the suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle, authorities said. After the fence hit Anderson's vehicle, he lost control and slammed into a light pole. He died at the scene. 

Related [Nov. 9]: Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging 200 feet of fence

The driver of the stolen vehicle who caused the crash is still at large, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday released a photo of an individual (see above) they say may have information that could assist in their investigation.

The truck that was stolen and involved in the fatal crash. 

The truck that was stolen and involved in the fatal crash. 

The BCA says it is interested in speaking with the man in the picture because he may have information about the stolen truck or its driver. 

The stolen truck is described as a blue 2007 Ford F250 with Minnesota plates MJW 169. It was last seen on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras exiting Highway 100 at France Avenue. 

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo, the driver involved in the crash, or knows the location of the truck, is asked to call the BCA Tipline at 877-996-6222 or call 911.

Events leading up to the crash

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.13.30 PM

The incident unfolded around 9:55 a.m. when a 911 caller said that they had spotted their stolen construction trailer near Highway 610 and Zane Avenue in Brooklyn Park. Police responded and found the stolen trailer connected to the Ford truck in the parking lot of Hy-Vee at 9409 Zane Ave. 

According to a release from Brooklyn Park police, the driver of the truck fled when officers attempted a traffic stop. 

The driver fled from the Hy-Vee parking lot, through a grassy area, down a ditch and then busted through a chain-link fence and onto Highway 610, at which point the stolen trailer detached from the truck. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

However, the truck became entangled in 200-plus feet of chain-link fence that broke off and was dragging behind the truck as the driver fled east on Highway 610 and then onto south Highway 252. 

When the truck driver approached Highway 252 and 66th Avenue, the chain-link fence hit Anderson's vehicle and he hit a light pole.

This crash caused the chain-link fence to dislodge from the truck, which continued driving and was last seen on traffic cameras exiting on France Avenue from Highway 100. 

The truck was found to have been stolen, police said. 

The Minnesota BCA and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash. 

Next Up

brooklyn center fatal crash bca
MN News

BCA wants to speak with man who could help with Hwy. 252 fatal crash probe

A 75-year-old man was killed when a fence a fleeing suspect was dragging hit his vehicle, causing him to crash into a light pole.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Wiggins posterizes KAT twice, spoils Anthony Edwards' huge night

Wiggins took it to the Wolves and especially Karl-Anthony Towns.

u.s. flag
Minnesota Life

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2021

The federal holiday honors those who have served in the U.S. military.

ambulance
MN News

MN man crushed to death while doing work on van in garage

He'd been working on the vehicle and became pinned beneath it, police said.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

State opens 2nd alternative care facility amid latest COVID surge

National Guard members and federal nurses will help staff the site.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota in the midst 'truly alarming ... COVID blizzard'

Case levels have exploded in recent days.

redwood valley high school
MN News

4 students taken to hospital after suspected drug use at MN school

They were showing symptoms of "suspected drug exposure," police said.

P Martin - Anoka County Jail - Fridley school bus - 11.10.21
MN News

Charges: Twin Cities school bus driver chased, tackled middle school student

The school's cameras caught the entire attack, authorities say.

watches of switzerland Mall of America
MN Shopping

Watches of Switzerland to open at MOA after acquiring jewelry store

The company acquired the Ben Bridge store at the megamall.

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake student posts racist video, police investigating

In it, two students can be heard using racial slurs and suggesting a student of color take their own life.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Lawsuit reveals more details of abuse allegations against Dalvin Cook

Warning: Details in this story are graphic.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.13.30 PM
MN News

Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging fence from truck

The deadly incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

Man found dead after vehicle crashes into Eagan backyard

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman fatally pinned in rollover crash in Minneapolis

The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

teens killed in minneapolis crash
MN News

3 young teens killed in Minneapolis police chase ID'd

The teenagers, who police said were in a vehicle that had been carjacked, were ages 13, 15 and 16.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Backup from fatal crash in Stearns County leads to another bad crash

The crash backed up traffic, which led to another crash in which two people were injured.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man fleeing deputies slammed into car, killing married couple

He's accused of fleeing the scene of a meeting with undercover deputies.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Driver fatally hits Zimmerman man who was walking in the road

Thirty-five pedestrians have been killed by cars so far this year.

AISSATA DORE
MN News

Charges: Hit-and-run suspect's car called 911 after fatal crash

The suspect initially said her car was stolen, and then admitted she was involved in the crash and fled.