BCA: Man was 'running towards' deputy with knife before fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the names of the four law enforcement members who fired weapons in Otsego last weekend, which resulted in the death of 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen.

In a release Wednesday, the BCA provided more details of the police's version of events, stating that squad dash cams show Hansen was wielding a knife and was "running toward" one of the deputies at the scene before the deputy opened fire.

Those involved were:

Wright County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins, who fired his handgun. He has been with the department for 13 years.

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Leland Wilkinson, who fired his handgun. He has been with the department for two months, but has been in law enforcement for three years.

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Mabusth used his Taser. He has been with the department for five years.

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Voss, who also used his Taser. He has been with the department for three years.

Police had been called to the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE in the early hours of Sunday morning, with family members saying Hansen was having a mental health crisis and had threatened harm to them and himself.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene and Hansen had agreed to wait for an ambulance to provide the care he needed. However, while waiting Hansen was somehow able to grab a knife from a kitchen and fled the house.

The four deputies named above were not involved in the initial response to the house, but became involved when Hansen ran from the property while holding a knife.

Per the BCA:

"According to their statements, the deputies saw Hansen weaving between vehicles at the end of the driveway of the home. Hansen then ran around to the backyard. Video captured by a squad car camera shows Hansen running toward Deputy Wilkinson. Wilkinson falls backwards as he fires his department handgun. The video then shows Sgt. McMackins and Deputy Voss providing medical aid."

The four deputies all claim Hansen "ignored repeated commands to drop the knife." Wright County deputies don't wear body cameras, but their squad cars do have cameras.

The BCA notes that while the dash cams caught "portions of the incident," they "did not capture the entire shooting."

The video is expected to be released once the BCA's investigation is complete, and its findings are sent to the Wright County Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges.

Hansen's family members have criticized the police's response to the incident, questioning how the 21-year-old was able to grab a knife with law enforcement present at the house, and in an interview with FOX 9 also questioned if police were equipped to handle a mental health call.