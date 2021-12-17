BCA: Man with 'replica gun' shot by police in Willmar

A suspect was wounded when a police officer shot him during an incident in Willmar on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the police shooting occurred after the Willmar Police Department received a 911 call shortly after 4:30 p.m. The caller reported an armed man was threatening to shoot a probation officer at an apartment complex located at 400 15th Avenue SW, the BCA said.

"Officers located the man inside the building and at one point one officer discharged his firearm and another officer discharged his Taser. The man sustained a minor gunshot injury to a hand," the BCA press release says.

The suspect was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar where he was treated and released into police custody. He's currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail with charges expected to be filed in the coming days.

The BCA said a replica gun was recovered at the scene and that body-worn cameras captured "portions" of the incident. No one else was injured in the shooting.

No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.