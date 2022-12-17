BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife

A welfare check on a man in New Auburn, Minnesota, who family say was experiencing a mental health crisis, ended when three officers with the Hutchinson Police Department fatally shot him while he was armed with a knife.

That's according to new information released Saturday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which has identified the officers and deputies involved in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Brent Alsleben.

Per the BCA, three Hutchinson officers and two deputies from the McLeod County Sheriff's Officers forced open the door to Alsleben's apartment just after 12 a.m. Thursday. The BCA says the the five officers asked him to surrender and didn't go inside until they saw what appeared to be something on fire inside the apartment.

Once inside, the five officers saw Alsleben lying on the floor and holding a "large, hunting-style knife."

"They attempted to take him into custody. He struggled and cut one of the officers with the knife. The deputies attempted to use their Tasers on him. They were unsuccessful and Alsleben started to stand up, still holding the knife. The three Hutchinson officers fired, striking Alsleben," the BCA said.

The severity of the cut suffered by the officer wasn't disclosed.

The report says the incident began as a welfare check around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompted by a request from family members who were concerned about Alsleben's mental health. A deputy and a medic were the first to the apartment to carry out the welfare check, and several hours passed before the Alsleben reportedly "displayed a knife and swung it at the responders."

Hours of attempts to get Alsleben to leave his apartment continued before the three officers and two deputies forced open the door, with the fatal shots fired once they were inside and the struggle ensued.

The Hutchinson officers who fired their guns are:

Officer Taylor Fenrich (17 years of law enforcement experience)

Officer Phillip Mielke (9 years)

Officer Tyler Schmeling (8 years)

Fenrich fired his duty pistol while Mielke and Schmeling fired their patrol rifles.

The two McLeod County deputies who deployed their Tasers were identified as Dep. Andrew Demeyer and Dep. David Olson, who have 16 and 17 years of law enforcement experience, respectively.

The medical examiner confirmed that Alsleben died of gunshot wounds.

"Portions" of the struggle were captured on video by body cameras, the BCA said.

The officers involved in the use-of-force incident are expected to submit their statements to the BCA in the coming days. The investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.