BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch

The man is expected to survive.

Stock image of the Minnesota BCA. Picture: Joe Nelson

Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.

The BCA says that "at some point, responding officers and deputies discharged both less-than-lethal rounds and their department firearms, striking the man."

The man is expected to survive his injuries after life-saving measures were administered at the scene and he was taken to a hospital.

The BCA has not said what prompted officers and deputies to open fire with a combination of live ammunition and less-than-lethal rounds, or they were being threatened at the time.

It does say a sword was recovered from the scene, and that body cameras captured the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

